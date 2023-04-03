Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" responded to some backlash he received on social media after uploading one of his latest posts on TikTok. He visited a restaurant in the video and gave the waitress a new automobile as a gratuity. Several viewers were dismayed to find MrBeast's logo on the car's bonnet and stickers promoting his Feastables brand sweets bars on the sides when the automobile was displayed in the video.

As a result, the YouTuber has received criticism for what looks to be an act of self-promotion in several negative comments and videos.

The content creator appears to be aware of the backlash and uploaded more footage from the giveaway on TikTok. As he demonstrated in the latest video, the waitress turned down his offer to have all of the branding stripped off the car. She could be heard saying:

"I think I'm gonna keep it."

However, he added that they ultimately decided to remove the logos.

MrBeast releases more footage from the car giveaway

Many people know MrBeast's brand is built on charitable acts, often giving away large sums of money or using his cash to remedy specific issues. This has specifically drawn criticism, with some labeling it a "stunt charity" for content.

While there is undoubtedly a grain of truth to that, at the very least, the YouTuber genuinely wants to use his platform to help others, as showcased in a January video where he paid on behalf of 1,000 people to receive eye surgery.

Although the video was well-received, a vocal contingent of viewers criticized him, accusing him of exploiting people with disabilities for content and money.

These types of uncharitable takes on his content seem to be increasingly common as of late, as he came under fire again after giving away a car as a tip to a waitress for a TikTok video. The vehicle was a Toyota Corolla with advertisements for MrBeast and his chocolate bar company, Feastables, all over it.

Several people were dissatisfied and furious, accusing him of giving away a car while still promoting himself. Fans of the YouTuber, however, emphasized that he always gives gift recipients the option to choose between the item he is giving away and the item's financial worth.

He later responded to the backlash by providing unused footage from this giveaway video. In the video, he asks the waitress whether she wants the decals removed from the vehicle. She declined the offer on camera, saying she liked the logo. He did add that they later removed the decals for her.

While the public's skepticism about MrBeast and his charitable acts is understandable, he genuinely seems interested in helping needy people.

