MrBeast "tips" waitress with a brand new car, leaving her in awe

Well-known YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy "MrBeast" took to his socials to post a TikTok video in which he showcased himself gifting a brand new Toyota Corolla to a waitress who was reportedly in need of a car. In the video, the YouTuber can be seen surprising the waitress with the vehicle, which she receives with tears of joy.

Jimmy has earned a reputation for his amazing philanthropic deeds. The video spread rapidly, with numerous admirers praising the creator for his generosity and kind nature.

MrBeast gives away Toyota Corolla to waitress in need

In the video, MrBeast was seated at a table in an eatery. When the waitress came over, he candidly inquired about the largest tip she had ever received. After the waitress (Amy) responded by saying "$50," Jimmy added:

"$50? Has anyone ever tipped a car? Have you seen our TikTok before?"

Amy, who was visibly confused, revealed being unfamiliar with Jimmy's TikToks. However, the latter added:

"It's MrBeast. Does that ring a bell?...don't pass out. Do you wanna see what's outside? Let's go."

As they stepped onto the parking lot, Jimmy unveiled a new Toyota Corolla for the waitress, who was moved to tears. He said:

"Right over here, you'll see your brand-new car...oh wow, I wasn't expecting you to cry."

The creator handed the keys over to Amy before wishing her luck. Jimmy also added a touch of creativity to his gift. The car came with a catchy logo of Feastables, Jimmy's chocolate-making brand.

Here's what internet said about video

MrBeast's act of generosity was shared on social media and received positive feedback. One user pointed out that despite being charitable, his actions often become the subject of criticism:

Trey @UTDTreyyyy @raphousetv2 He makes people so happy yet the internet somehow gonna try to complain about this

Another person sarcastically added:

Jimmy's acts of kindness have become one of his signature traits by now. One user highlighted:

Britt @brittaing2014 @raphousetv2 I love the fact that he can do the stuff, and everybody knows it's legit!

Some Twitter users also comically responded by stating their intentions to plot a meet-up, implying they wish to receive such donations too:

cheekspreader @Birdappuser132 @raphousetv2 I am really at the wrong place at the wrong time

Jimmy sparked an online debate after paying around a thousand people in America for cataract operations. While most reacted positively, some were critical, accusing him of doing it for the camera. Read more about the story here.

