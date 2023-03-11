Charlie MoistCr1TiKaL blasts "intellectual saints on Twitter" for their take on ongoing MrBeast controversy

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has weighed in on the ongoing MrBeast controversy as the latter has received backlash for his latest charitable video, which featured him giving shoes to 20,000 poor African kids.

MoistCr1TiKaL recently took to Twitter and blasted MrBeast's critics, sarcastically calling them "intellectual saints," and commended his fellow YouTuber for doing something positive:

"Mr Beast helped more people? Luckily the intellectual saints on Twitter are here to explain why good things are actually evil and nothing positive is real."

Why are some people like MoistCr1TiKaL defending MrBeast? The cause of backlash explored

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is perhaps one of the most renowned content creators of our time, with over 135 million subscribers on his main YouTuber channel at the time of writing. His viral videos can be divided into a few categories, with the donation and philanthropic content making up a huge chunk.

It is this genre of content that has drawn the ire of some people online who have criticized Donaldson for profiting off of underprivileged people. However, people like MoistCr1TiKaL have defended the YouTuber, saying his charitable work is fundamentally good and that he does not deserve criticism. Let's take a look at the discourse between these two groups.

Points for and against MrBeast: Valid issues or misguided anger?

People aren't mad at Mr. Beast, they're mad bc content like this shifts the focus away from "We need systemic change" and toward "more benevolent rich people!" @MoistCr1TiKaL We covered this w/ the eye surgery thing Charlie, you understood it in that video; Mr. Beast even said he understood itPeople aren't mad at Mr. Beast, they're mad bc content like this shifts the focus away from "We need systemic change" and toward "more benevolent rich people!" @MoistCr1TiKaL We covered this w/ the eye surgery thing Charlie, you understood it in that video; Mr. Beast even said he understood itPeople aren't mad at Mr. Beast, they're mad bc content like this shifts the focus away from "We need systemic change" and toward "more benevolent rich people!"

The above tweet by @Bootystar_G, which was a direct reply to MoistCr1TiKaL's tweet, gives quite a good idea of why certain people are criticizing Jimmy. The main reason certain progressive voices have talked negatively about the content Donaldson puts out, such as HasanAbi saying how angry it feels to watch him pay for 100 people's cataract surgery, is because of how it can be used to exploit the underprivileged masses.

The tweet sums up the "hate" these videos have received quite well, saying:

'People aren't mad at Mr. Beast, they're mad bc content like this shifts the focus away from "We need systemic change" and toward "more benevolent rich people!"'

Recently, another popular YouTuber, Ludwig Ahgren, has also given his take on the controversy, and in his opinion, the anger and criticism towards the videos seem to be misdirected and "backward."

Like MoistCr1TiKaL, Ludwig too seemed to think that MrBeast should not bear the brunt of the backlash because while the system of capitalism results in the oppression and marginalization of the underprivileged classes, the YouTuber does not have the onus to fix it.

"I think when you see somebody who is working with this broken system and getting views off this broken system, and making money and doing charity in the ways that the broken system allows you do to it, it's like, 'Oh, well. Hey! I'm mad at MrBeast for being a part of this system!' But that's not... I feel, like, it's misguided. Because at the end of the day, all the things he's doing are good things."

Twitter reactions to MoistCr1TiKaL's tweet

Here are some general replies to the tweet:

Sharp🦈 @Sharpp @MoistCr1TiKaL He should’ve made an epic video burning all the shoes in the desert @MoistCr1TiKaL He should’ve made an epic video burning all the shoes in the desert

Ayo Main @ayomainreal @methodJakei @MoistCr1TiKaL I know, right? How dare MrBeast and other philanthropists go around spreading positivity and making a positive impact on people's lives? 🙄 @methodJakei @MoistCr1TiKaL I know, right? How dare MrBeast and other philanthropists go around spreading positivity and making a positive impact on people's lives? 🙄

Opera GX @operagxofficial @MoistCr1TiKaL "Mr. Beast cured cancer? Uhm, did nobody think of the doctors that will loose their jobs now?" @MoistCr1TiKaL "Mr. Beast cured cancer? Uhm, did nobody think of the doctors that will loose their jobs now?"

nopeify @nopeifyaltalt @MoistCr1TiKaL Wrong. The actual issue is that Mr Beast isn't changing the entire economic system in his position of a YOUTUBER @MoistCr1TiKaL Wrong. The actual issue is that Mr Beast isn't changing the entire economic system in his position of a YOUTUBER

Notably, MrBeast has responded to criticism of him profiting from those in unfortunate financial situations and has revealed how the Beast Philanthropy channel, where the latest video was posted, has all its revenue going to charitable causes.

He also claimed that he did not make a penny from the Beast Burger sales, instead reinvesting the money in ads to keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic.

