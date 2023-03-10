"To hate him for it seems a little backwards" - Ludwig hits back at those criticizing MrBeast for his philanthropic efforts

On March 9, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig posted a new video on his channel, Mogul Mail, to comment on the recent controversy surrounding internet star Jimmy "MrBeast."

Ludwig hit back at those criticizing the Kansas native for his philanthropic efforts, saying people don't "have to love him" for his charity work. He added that "hating" MrBeast for such ventures seemed "backwards."

The content creator said:

"You don't have to love him because he's doing charity work. You don't have to love him because he's being philanthropic. But to hate him for it seems a little backwards. Is it better if he doesn't do it? I don't think so. How do we fix the system? That's the bigger question. I don't know the f**king answer to that. I don't know the answer to that!"

"S***ting on MrBeast on Twitter, a pretty inefficient use of your time" - Ludwig lambasts people hating on MrBeast for his charitable ventures

Ludwig provided his take on MrBeast's recent tweet in which he claimed that he "never made a penny" from his food and beverage venture, Beast Burgers.

The YouTuber stated that the situation was a "bit misdirected" and provided an explanation:

"I think that this is all a bit misdirected. Because I understand the initial concern. I understand that initial, like, confusion. Or, like... just like, 'Ick,' on all the MrBeast philanthropy things. At it's core, they are good. They're whole good. But they are only able to exist because we live in a system in America where a thousand people need cataract surgery and don't have access to it and it would cost, like, literally hundreds of dollars to do it."

According to Ludwig, people were seemingly "mad" at MrBeast because he was getting views and making money from charitable work in ways that the "broken system" permitted. He remarked:

"I think when you see somebody who is working with this broken system and getting views off this broken system, and making money and doing charity in the ways that the broken system allows you do to it, it's like, 'Oh, well. Hey! I'm mad at MrBeast for being a part of this system!' But that's not... I feel, like, it's misguided. Because at the end of the day, all the things he's doing are good things."

Ludwig speculated on what would happen if Twitter "bullied" MrBeast into discontinuing his charitable work. He added that the latter was a "poster boy" for the "new era of content creators":

"Let's just say, Twitter bullies him into stopping all his philanthropy work, is anything better? Oh, the problem suddenly resolve? No. I think he's maybe, just a poster boy for this new era of content creators, which in the 'creator economy' are dictating a lot of what happens in business. In the world."

The eight-minute video concluded with Ludwig saying:

"S***ting on MrBeast on Twitter, a pretty inefficient use of your time and pretty brain-dead."

Fans react to the streamer's video

Ludwig's take on the MrBeast controversy has gained a lot of traction. More than 5,350 fans commented under the video, and here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Ludwig's video (Image via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

For context, the debacle started when MrBeast revealed a new philanthropic endeavor in which he gave away 20,000 shoes to children in Africa.

As expected, the video went viral, garnering over two million views in a single day. However, some community members expressed their concerns and alleged that the YouTuber was profiting from his charitable ventures.

