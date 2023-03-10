Ludwig and his crew explain how they managed to find the streamer's stolen vehicle, reveal the thief asked for $10,000

On March 9, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig got together with his crew for the latest episode of his podcast, The Yard.

One of the main topics of conversation was the streamer's stolen vehicle. The crew revealed how they found the 1997 Subaru Sambar minivan and showed footage of the thief, who demanded $10,000 from them.

While explaining how they recovered the vehicle, Ludwig claimed that the man was not a "good car thief." Podcast member Slime provided additional details about the situation, saying:

"So the car was at Jin's Massage, it gets called in. The cops come and it gets towed. Someone reportedly saw the guy see what was going on and take off. Which is really funny. But what he also did is he got a license plate from a different car. So he's unscrewed a license plate from like a Jetta and put it on."

Here's what Ludwig tweeted regarding how they found the vehicle:

Big thanks to @zNickYingling for driving all day to random locations in LA. And special shoutout to Suuffer.png for staying with the car the whole way (we're sending you free merch ASAP maybe a bidet too 🤔) Thanks to everyone who tracked it down on Reddit/twitter

Ludwig and his crew provide details of their encounter with car thief who stole the streamer's 1997 Subaru Sambar

At the 24-minute mark of the podcast episode, Ludwig, Slime, Nick, and Aiden revealed footage of them confronting the thief who stole the YouTuber's 1997 Subaru Sambar.

Slime highlighted a scene from the incident in which the thief demanded $10,000 in exchange for the minivan. Ludwig claimed he had never seen the footage.

The video began with the car thief asserting:

"You give me $10,000 and then you could try. How's that?! Give me $10,000!"

Slime provided context for the thief's demands and claimed that "something happened" at the time:

"He says, 'I want $10,000 right now and I'll give it back.' And so, at this point, it's like, 'What the f**k?' It's like, obviously something happened."

Timestamp: 00:24:50

As the footage continued to play, the thief claimed that someone "owed" him money:

"Bring $10,000 right here and then you can try it out. Okay? I don't give a f**k! Somebody owes me money, where I got it from. Okay? (Someone asks where he got the car) That's irrelevant! Okay?!"

Ludwig joked that the man "built up some confidence" while interacting with the crew. Slime responded by saying that the man realized there would be no physical confrontation and decided to negotiate:

"He realized we weren't going to put hands on him. We, like... and so he starts being able to negotiate. Like, there's just, like, the social energy that happens in situations like this. It's also, like, when, like, you're in a fight or people are fighting, it's like, you can tell who's trying to break up the fight."

Slime added:

"You can tell who's trying to kill the other guy. Right? So, it's like, you're reading subtext and, like, in this situation, he realizes that we're not going to do anything."

Fans react to Ludwig and his crew retrieving the stolen vehicle

The most recent episode of The Yard podcast has gone viral. Here's what fans had to say about the crew retrieving the stolen vehicle:

Fans reacting to the most recent podcast episode (Image via The Yard/YouTube)

While one viewer praised Slime for being a good storyteller, another community member said the entire saga was "absolutely insane."

