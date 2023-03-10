Redditors call for action after seeing viral clip of IRL streamer Suspendas allegedly assaulting a passed-out woman

A clip of Kick IRL streamer Suspendas allegedly kissing a woman who had blacked out has received a lot of attention on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Redditors have labeled the action as a case of sexual assault.

Suspendas was roaming the streets of Tokyo with Twitch streamer Hyub "hyubsama" in their most recent stream and is getting a lot of backlash for what many thought was him taking advantage of a woman too inebriated to be conscious. The two streamers have since removed the clips and the VOD from their official channels, making the incident even more suspicious.

Here is an alternate link to the clip.

Trigger warning: Sexual assault

"Took his chance when she passed out" - Redditor provides context

While the VOD is inaccessible, here is a Redditor providing more context.

Apparently, the woman who the streamer kissed in the clip had too much to drink and had purposefully left Suspendas to sleep with her friend, and that's when hyubsama walked in on him on top of her, trying to kiss her.

Many other comments seem to corroborate this story. The Redditor claims that the other clip, which he linked, was way worse than the one embedded above:

Many seemed to agree that while the main clip could be dismissed as not that serious, the latter was proof enough of a probable assault. Here is one comment wondering if anything will come of it, calling it a serious crime:

Another person noted that the clips that have survived are all from hyubsama's stream as Suspendas has deleted his VODs. The Redditor claimed that the alleged assaulter went to the room of the woman who had passed out about four times to "take advantage."

"If you watch the other clips, you can see he went back four times to try to take advantage of her. This clip shows when his friend caught him. These women were so drunk [that] they were falling off the couches. She was rejecting him over and over and showing zero interest in him. He took his chance when she was passed out."

Here are a few more comments, almost all of them calling on more people to circulate the news and hold Suspendas accountable.

Moistcr1tikal fans who watch his YouTube videos will remember Suspendas from a few days ago when he discussed a viral clip of the IRL streamer. In it, he can be seen instigating a fight in public transport in Japan.

The incident also caused a lot of backlash and Moistcr1tikal's fans will be hoping he covers this s*xual assault case as well to raise awareness.

