"Step in the right direction" - MoistCr1TiKaL reacts to Logan Paul's recent apology, hopes that "more is done"

On January 20, 2023, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" provided his take on the recent controversy involving Logan Paul and his alleged crypto scam. For those out of the loop, Paul and his team were accused by Stephen "Coffeezilla" of duping over $7.7 million from investors of their NFT project.

After a brief back-and-forth between the two, Logan uploaded an apology video, where he promised to take accountability and re-invest 1.3 million USD worth of Etherium to give back to individuals who have lost money due to the alleged 'rug pull.'

Upon watching the video, MoistCr1TiKaL stated:

"I still hope that more is done to help the victim of his massive scam but this is definitely a step in the right direction."

MoistCr1TiKaL gives his take on the latest chapter in the Logan Paul-CryptoZoo saga

Logan Paul's latest apology, albeit described as moving in the right direction by Charlie, was described as inadequate by Coffeezilla. Although the American YouTuber promised to complete the project that was left unfinished, resulting in hundreds of users losing their money, Stephen wasn't entirely impressed by the effort:

"Many of the victims just have been ignored in this response. A lot of accusations have gone unanswered, and worse, Logan still seems to be playing the victim a lot!"

Addressing Logan's intentions in the video, he elaborated:

"I mean, he's giving back some of the money. He's apologizing. So, if you're a card-carrying member of the Logang, you can rest easy here. Logan says he's sorry. He says he's making things right, and I think that's the point of this video, is to speak to his core audience, to tell them he didn't scam anyone, and for what it's worth, I think Logan succeeds here."

In response to Logan's apology video, MoistCr1TiKaL stated:

"The attitude was very different. He was singing a completely different tune. He back-pedalled on everything he said about Coffeezilla, even thanked him for the investigations, said he was dropping the lawsuit, which is the smartest thing he's ever decided to do because his face would've been used as toilet paper to wipe everyone's a**es."

At the 5:14 minute mark in the video, Charlie added:

"It is good that the victims have something that they can tap into to get some money back but it's not all of it. It's not every victim, it's actually only in specific cases for people that were affected by this. So the 1.3 million dollar repayment plan covers some losses for few people but not all."

In a Twitch livestream where Charlie initially reacted to Coffeezilla's response, the former remarked that Logan, despite claiming to take accountability, was rather defensive.

Nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds into the video, Logan was seen writing to the CryptoZoo community, where he urged others not to buy since he didn't want to be a "scapegoat" for anyone's losses. MoistCr1TiKaL sarcastically responded to this, stating that the entire situation was created by Logan in the first place. Despite previously suggesting that the apology was a positive one, MoistCr1TiKaL concluded by stating:

"Goofy delusional attempt at saving face"

How the internet reacted to the latest developments

The Logan Paul-CryptoZoo scam allegations are amongst the most drawn-out incidents within the online world this year. Upon seeing MoistCr1TiKaL's opinion on the situation, fans had a wide range of reactions. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans remain critical of Logan Paul (Image via penguinz0 YouTube)

With over $1.3 million pledged to be returned, it remains to be seen if Logan will make any further amendments. To read the entire story about the accusations, click here.

