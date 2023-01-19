Internet sensation Logan Paul drew massive attention owing to the fact that he bridged the gap between internet fame and sports entertainment. The YouTuber turned boxer, now professional wrestler, signed a WWE contract in June 2022.

Paul was expected to face The Franchise Player John Cena at WrestleMania 39. It has brewing in the rumor mill since his exceptional performance at WWE Crown Jewel in November, where he fought The Tribal Chief in a losing effort.

A recent report by Ringside News claimed that Logan was a part of WrestleMania 39 ideas, but no spoilers were confirmed. All the rumors swirling online are false at this point in time. Chief Content Officer Triple H has locked plans for the Show of Shows this year, as earlier reported by Sportskeeda. If Logan Paul is a part of those plans, then no current report about his match has it right.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

It remains to be seen whether the Impaulsive Podcast host will enter the Royal Rumble match this year, which will mark his first appearance in the annual Battle Royal. He sustained injuries during his bout against Roman Reigns in November.

The Maverick Logan Paul was recently part of controversy outside WWE

A recent online event involving Logan Paul has put him in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The CryptoZoo NFT “game” never worked from the mint day, but they carried on and baited investors with false hope while Paul’s team was run by shady characters.

Logan has made it clear that he is going to make things right. However, there is reasonable doubt behind it. The WWE Superstar has to revive an NFT community where only real diamond-handed holders are going to be very skeptical, or they’re just flippers waiting for the project to do anything, so they can get some sort of exit liquidity.

As far as a WWE return is concerned, Triple H is a fan of his work, and so are even his detractors at this point, as The Maverick has proved he can go toe-to-toe with the best in the business.

Logan only wrestled 3 matches in 2022, but made a remarkable impact, especially against The Miz and Roman Reigns. Logan Paul will bring a lot of attention to the product, which is a win-win for all parties involved. If he is healed up for the Rumble, it's safe to say we can expect a surprise return.

Who do you think The Maverick should face at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes