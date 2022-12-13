WWE WrestleMania 39 card is seemingly already locked in

WWE's biggest Premium Live Event, WrestleMania 39, is set to take place on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. This will be the first 'Mania under Triple H's regime, and according to recent reports from WrestlingNews.co, the card has already been finalized, and The Game does not want to change his plans.

Even though the event is still months away, there is no doubt that WWE is planning big things for it based on recent reports of who the company wants to bring back.

As we already know, John Cena is rumored to be competing at next year's Mania, and we could see who he will be facing on the December 30 episode of SmackDown as he is scheduled to appear on the show. Also, after making a successful comeback earlier this year, Stone Cold Steve Austin is reportedly open to the idea of returning to the ring once again in 2023.

It was also reported that GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar is listed internally for the Show of Shows.

The card could change, but The Game is reportedly said to have all of the top matches laid out, and things could have changed a 'Billion Times' under Vince McMahon. But people in the company are not seeing the scripts being ripped up like before, and the current WrestleMania plans are unlikely to change, leaving aside an injury.

Things will only get bigger and better for fans to enjoy at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rumored plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is currently the longest-reigning Uniserval Champion in the company's history with 800+ days. At this year's WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief unified both world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar, and since then, Reigns has successfully defended his titles with numerous WWE Superstars.

The Head of the table is now WWE's fourth-longest reigning world champion. But his record-breaking reign could end soon, as recent reports suggest that Reigns could compete on both nights at the So-Fi Stadium, with his cousin The Rock and The American Nightmare leading the race to face him.

It will be fascinating to see The Head of The Table be a part of both nights of The company's biggest event and continue his path to making history.

