WWE reportedly planning a blockbuster match between Brock Lesnar and 35-year-old star at WrestleMania 39

Major news broke recently that WWE intends to have Brock Lesnar face a current champion at WrestleMania 39 in an absolute dream match.

Brock was last seen in action at Crown Jewel, where he faced off against Bobby Lashley in a singles match. While the former Universal Champion was able to pick up the victory, he was attacked by the All Mighty after the bell. Lesnar has not been seen on TV programming since then.

However, the company seems to have huge plans for him, as WrestlingNews.co recently reported that the megastar could face Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

"Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the big matches set for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for the show."

The Ring General is the current Intercontinental Champion. He has been portrayed as an unstoppable force since making his main roster debut and is yet to be pinned.

WWE Superstar Gunther named Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest to have ever stepped inside the squared circle and is a dream opponent for many current and rising stars. Gunther, who is equally dominant inside the squared circle, recently expressed his desire to have a showdown with The Beast Incarnate.

If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Brock Lesnar v Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood (WrestlingNewsCo) Brock Lesnar v Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood (WrestlingNewsCo) 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zeNEFyqpze

It will be interesting to see how WWE goes about the feud between the two, as Lesnar has never cared for the 'midcard' championship. Gunther could drop the title to Ricochet as the latter is the current #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship after winning the SmackDown World Cup tournament.

Are you thrilled to see a potential match between the Beast Incarnate and the Ring General? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes