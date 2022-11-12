Gunther willing to challenge 45-year-old legend in a major WWE match

Gunther successfully transitioned from the black and gold brand to SmackDown and now looks to be making more waves on the main roster as he is willing to challenge Brock Lesnar to a match.

Earlier this year, The Ring General received a new name when he moved from NXT UK to the black and gold brand. Soon, Gunther made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown alongside Ludwig Kaiser. Not long after debuting, he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship.

After a banger match with Sheamus at WWE Clash at The Castle, The Ring General has become one of the cornerstones of the blue brand. Speaking to WMBD News, the 35-year-old superstar named Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent inside the squared circle:

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion. He has surpassed 150 days with the gold, and defeated Rey Mysterio on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown to retain the title.

Gunther recently spoke about his controversial elimination from WWE Survivor Series 2019

Survivor Series is around the corner and the new regime has taken a different approach toward the long-running premium live event, which occurs at the end of the year. However, the event will feature two WarGames matches rather than traditional 5-on-5 tag team elimination matches.

In 2019, Team NXT faced Team RAW and SmackDown in a traditional elimination match. During the bout, Gunther was unexpectedly eliminated within minutes. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 35-year-old superstar opened up about his controversial elimination from the match:

"There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don't think it was negative... When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me."

Fortunately, the sudden elimination did not shatter the star's confidence to perform on the main roster as he is the current Intercontinental Champion and one of the top stars in the company.

