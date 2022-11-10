Gunther breaks silence on controversial loss at WWE Survivor Series

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently broke silence on his controversial loss when he made his first main roster appearance at Survivor Series 2019 representing Team NXT.

In 2019, the Black and Gold brand was one of the hottest platforms in the world of wrestling. Fans quickly dubbed it the third brand rather than the developmental territory it had been in years prior. The same year, Team NXT invaded the main roster and was ready for war at Survivor Series.

During the men's elimination match, Gunther (fka Walter) was eliminated in a matter of seconds, which enraged fans around the world. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 35-year-old superstar opened up about his controversial loss for the first time:

"Yeah, that's just how things go sometimes. There's not much you can say. There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don't think it was negative... When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me... I think it added to my popularity in that sense because a lot of people spoke about it. I think no harm was done and everybody needs to take a humbling experience here and there. So, I'm totally fine with it." (10:10 - 11:11)

Even in defeat, The Ring General saw the upside to the loss and continued his hard work, which eventually led him to the main roster.

Gunther recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio

Last month, Dominik Mysterio attacked Rey Mysterio with the help of The Judgment Day, which forced him to leave Monday Night RAW. Rey was later traded to SmackDown as Baron Corbin left for the red brand.

Since joining the main roster, Gunther has been unstoppable and defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand. After going to war against The Brawling Brutes, the champion faced a new contender.

Upon his return to SmackDown, Mysterio quickly became the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental title. While half the roster went to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel, Mysterio and The Ring General squared off for the title.

After a David vs. Goliath clash between the two stars, Gunther stopped an incoming 619 with a Big Boot and Lariat that allowed him to cover the luchador for the three count.

