Backstage update on talks between WWE and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return to the ring in 19 years at WWE WrestleMania 38. Many wrestling fans were expecting to see a talk show segment featuring The Rattlesnake, but it ultimately turned into a legitimate wrestling match.

He defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania via pinfall after hitting the Stunner. It was Austin's first match since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in Seattle. He then appeared during Night 2 to give former CEO Vince McMahon a Stunner after he defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Stone Cold enjoyed his return to the ring and is open to doing it again. Austin recently posted a video of him working out and is in incredible shape.

As per the report, WWE wants to do more with Steve and made an offer to him to do another match. Fightful noted that they were told by a source that the company and Austin were "far apart" in terms of their initial offer.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rock has been rumored to face Roman Reigns at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see if The Rattlesnake returns to the WWE ring again in the near future.

