Update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 39

Despite working part-time now for WWE, John Cena remains a big attraction for fans and is sure to pop up every now and then to make odd appearances While he has been quite regular in making his presence felt on the big stages, the 16-time World Champion might not be present at WrestleMania next year.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer, a question was asked regarding Cena's potential presence at WrestleMania next year. It is likely that Cena might have to miss it since he will be filming "Ricky Stanicky," his upcoming comedy film with Zac Efron in Australia, throughout February and March next year. These circumstances would make it extremely difficult for the leader of the Cenation to take time out to perform at Mania, which is set to take place on April 1 and 2, 2023.

If Cena is to perform at The Grandest Stage of them all, he will have to be absent for the build-up till the show itself. However, this year's WrestleMania saw two major stars be absent from the build but present for their matches at the event, namely Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hence, a WrestleMania appearance isn't completely out of the question for John Cena.

John Cena's latest appearance in WWE came earlier this year

Due to John Cena's commitment to Hollywood, the former WWE Champion is now far removed from being a full-time wrestler for the company. His most recent appearance saw him return as a one-off on an episode of RAW on June 27. The date marked John Cena's 20-year anniversary in WWE.

Cena came out and thanked the fans for their support throughout his career and was even featured in some backstage segments. A feud with Austin Theory was heavily teased leading up to Cena's return but nothing came of it. Cena is yet to return to WWE.

His last televised in-ring appearance saw him take on Roman Reigns last year at WWE SummerSlam in the culmination of the 'Summer of Cena' storyline.

While the chances look bleak, it remains to be seen if Cena will be making his long awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania. Nonetheless, whatever is the next step for Cena, he will have all eyes on him.

