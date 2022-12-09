Roman Reigns could wrestle both nights at WrestleMania 39; Two major opponents revealed - Reports

WWE has a deep roster of talents, but none of them can currently match Roman Reigns' star power in the company. The Tribal Chief is expected to walk into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed Champion and could wrestle on both nights, as revealed by Dave Meltzer.

While there is still a long way to go until WrestleMania, WWE has begun discussing plans for its world titles, and one of the ideas is to have Reigns wrestle twice on the show.

The next WrestleMania will also be a two-night event scheduled to happen on April 1st and 2nd, respectively, and WWE is tempted to have Roman Reigns pull off double duty in Inglewood, California.

As expected, Cody Rhodes and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have emerged as the two potential opponents for Roman. Fans might love to see the two dream matches at WrestleMania, but it was clarified that the final decision regarding the card would only be made in January.

"One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and Dwayne Johnson. Nothing is definite and actually today the best bet is that it won't take place like that."

Roman Reigns recently reached another epic milestone in his world championship reign

It's hard to argue against the fact that Roman Reigns has cemented his spot as one of the greatest world champions in pro wrestling history.

There is no stopping the SmackDown Superstar as he's now broken into the all-time top four longest-combined WWE Championship reigns.

Reigns is a six-time world champion in the company and is part of an elite group of talents, including Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and a few other wrestling icons.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Another historic milestone amidst a historic run.



RomanReigns Roman Reigns has now broken into the all-time Top 4 longest combined @WWE Championship reigns at 1,260+ days.Another historic milestone amidst a historic run. @WWE RomanReigns @HeymanHustle Roman Reigns has now broken into the all-time Top 4 longest combined @WWE Championship reigns at 1,260+ days.Another historic milestone amidst a historic run.@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/6Qur0frm9G

The Head of the Table has not defended his championship since Crown Jewel, where he retained the belts in a closely-contested match against Logan Paul. Reigns' next big title match should ideally happen at the Royal Rumble before he begins building towards his rumored WrestleMania matches.

Would you like to see Roman wrestle on both nights at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

