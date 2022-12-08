Roman Reigns reaches a rare milestone as the WWE Champion

Roman Reigns has reached yet another milestone in WWE. The reigning Undisputed Universal Champion has been unstoppable over the last two years.

Earlier this year, Reigns won the WWE Championship for the fourth time by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Besides that, he has held the Universal Championship since the 2020 Payback event.

The Tribal Chief has now broken into the all-time top four longest-combined WWE Championship reigns. He currently sits at 1,260+ days as champion.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Another historic milestone amidst a historic run.



RomanReigns Roman Reigns has now broken into the all-time Top 4 longest combined @WWE Championship reigns at 1,260+ days.Another historic milestone amidst a historic run. @WWE RomanReigns @HeymanHustle Roman Reigns has now broken into the all-time Top 4 longest combined @WWE Championship reigns at 1,260+ days.Another historic milestone amidst a historic run.@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/6Qur0frm9G

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns has successfully defended his title against top names such as Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and, very recently, Logan Paul.

It seems unlikely that WWE will have Reigns drop the title anytime soon. His next championship defense is expected to be at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman wants to dethrone Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, Braun Strowman made his WWE return under Triple H. The former Universal Champion has expressed interest in beating Roman Reigns for the coveted title.

Strowman believes he might be the right guy to beat Reigns and take the championship off him. Speaking to the Toronto Sun in a recent interview, he claimed:

“Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title (…) I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”

Strowman and Reigns have a lot of history with each other. The two have shared the ring on numerous occasions in the past.

However, it seems unlikely that The Monster of all Monsters will challenge Reigns in the coming months. Superstars such as The Rock and Cody Rhodes are rumored to challenge The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the Road to WrestleMania.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes