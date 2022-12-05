Could The Rock win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson transcended to great heights of popularity after a full-time career with WWE in 2002. The Great One continues to make sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion and is expected to show up at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

According to Ringside News, WWE and The Rock are currently deliberating on pitches for the future Hall of Famer’s return to the company. Some reports have even suggested that the 50-year-old could very well win the Men’s Royal Rumble match to set up a WrestleMania clash with Roman Reigns.

As of this writing, nothing has been finalized. For those unaware, The Rock last competed in the WWE at WrestleMania 32, when he defeated Erick Rowan in a squash match.

Both Johnson and Roman Reigns have teased a potential matchup at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The reigning undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s current gimmick automatically puts him in a position to clash with The Most Electrifying in Sports Entertainment.

Roman Reigns continue to accomplish wonders in WWE and has already beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker, to name a few. The Tribal Chief sits unopposed at the top of WWE, but all great things must come to an end.

Did The Rock tease a potential major win on the latest episode of Young Rock?

The latest episode of Young Rock saw The Great One take Randall Park on a tour of his memorabilia collection. In one of the shots, the duo can be seen walking past Johnson's impressive WWE strap collection. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Universal Championship on the shelf.

Not only that but the belt was strategically positioned in front of an old photo of The People's Champion, making it look as if he was wearing the title. Since the episode was set in 2023, could it be possible that Johnson ended up beating Reigns for one of the titles at WrestleMania 39?

@bfg728 Hey, anyone else notice in #youngrock the championships on display? This takes place about a decade in the future. Notice future @TheRock has apparently held the current Universal Championship. 🤔 Hey, anyone else notice in #youngrock the championships on display? This takes place about a decade in the future. Notice future @TheRock has apparently held the current Universal Championship. 🤔 @bfg728 https://t.co/mNilPkJT5x

For now, it remains to be seen if WWE and The Rock will agree to a return.

