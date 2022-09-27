5 realistic options for the WrestleMania 39 main event

WrestleMania 39 is a little over six months away and we have the potential for some fantastic encounters that would make it the best of all time! WrestleMania 39 will be held on two separate nights: on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, live from Inglewood, California.

With the event being held once again on two separate nights, this opens a window of opportunity for WWE to have two monumental main events, highlighting the best of the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at five realistic options for the WrestleMania 39 main event.

#5. Triple Threat Warfare for the RAW Women’s Title

The long-awaited Triple Threat match has been anticipated since SummerSlam

This match would be more ideal for Night One, and on paper could steal the show and set the tone heading into Night Two.

The idea is to have Bianca Belair heading into the match as RAW Women’s Champion as she defends the title against Bayley from Damage CTRL and the returning Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch will be coming back into the title picture after suffering a separated shoulder at the hands of Damage CTRL. Belair will be heading into WrestleMania in the Women's title picture for the third year in a row.

Bayley will have a huge chip on her shoulder and something to prove. She will be looking to recapture the magic she once had as the dominant SmackDown Women’s Champion prior to her recent injury.

This triple threat match will be a fantastic contrast of styles and characters. You could go in various directions with this match, but ultimately, the idea of having Bayley shock the world and walk out of WrestleMania as the RAW Women’s Champion would be ideal.

#4. The Battle for the Samoan Dynasty

This match has been heavily anticipated since WrestleMania 39 was first announced to take place in California. The showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock could be the biggest blockbuster the company has produced in a long time.

Reigns will be walking into the event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, having dominated every wrestler that has stepped up to the plate to challenge him. The Rock has been out of the ring for several years but remains in great physical shape.

This match may not be a catch-as-catch-can encounter or a match of the night candidate by any means, but as the main or special attraction, the marquee name value behind The Rock and Roman Reigns going head-to-head would be a huge draw.

The Bloodline is likely to get involved, but could we see an appearance from The Elders? A generational battle between the Samoans could be an underlying factor that could help determine the outcome of this historic matchup.

The Rock would defeat Roman Reigns to capture the title, but could immediately vacate it the following night on RAW, as having another run as champion was not as important to him as teaching Reigns a lesson. In essence, The Rock would restore order to the Samoan Dynasty that he feels was tainted by The Bloodline.

#3. One more for the road; last legend standing

One feud that could be revisited and renewed heading into WrestleMania 39 - although would need some careful planning and strategy - would be John Cena vs. Edge.

Both men are part-time performers in WWE. The two have a historic rivalry that has been well-documented with amazing WWE Championship encounters since 2006.

One idea that could spark this feud is to have Edge go into WrestleMania as a heel, calling out John Cena for one final match: a “Last Legend Standing” match.

Basically, a play on words for the typical Last Man Standing match to headline WrestleMania with a level of extra meaning behind it. The idea is that whoever loses the match will be forced to retire from WWE forever.

Edge has retired once before due to neck injuries and is not going to allow for that to happen a second time without going out on his own terms. Cena is still in great shape and has never faced the reality that he could be wrestling his last match ever in WWE if he were to lose to Edge.

The idea would be to give Cena his last big WrestleMania victory and serve as a retirement match for Edge, as he would be going out wrestling with one of his greatest rivals and leaving the wrestling business with a healthier outlook than before.

#2. The Queen attempts to reclaim her throne at WrestleMania 39

Liv Morgan's SmackDown Championship reign could be coming to an end

This encounter would be a testament to Liv Morgan's SmackDown Championship reign, as she would be defending the title against two of the best on the roster in a Triple Threat match.

Morgan has been the underdog champion up to this point and has survived everything thrown her way, but could she survive the combined forces of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at the same time?

This match would see the championship reign come to an end, as either Flair or Rousey could walk away as the new SmackDown Women’s Champion in a heartbreaking loss to Liv Morgan.

However, the loss would serve as extra motivation for her to get up, dust herself off and chase after the title again.

#1. The Tribal Chief is dethroned by The American Nightmare

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania as a surprise opponent to defeat Seth Rollins. After tearing his pectoral muscle in June, he has been sidelined while others have challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal title.

The storyline of having Rhodes return for the Royal Rumble, winning the Rumble match and defeating Reigns would be the icing on the cake of his one year journey.

Not only would he be ending the two-year reign of The Tribal Chief, but he would also be achieving his dream, along with the dream of his father, of becoming a WWE World Champion.

