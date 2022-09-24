5 Blockbuster things WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 39  

Scheduled to take place as a two-night event on April 1 & 2, 2023, WrestleMania 39 will emanate live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

While The Show of Shows is still far away, the rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation regarding the event. Reports of several big names possibly returning for a match at the spectacle have further spiked the excitement among fans.

So to feed into this widespread curiosity, here are five blockbuster things that the company could be planning for WrestleMania 39:

#5. Kurt Angle returns for a final match against John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #OnThisDayinWWE On this day 21 years ago, I defeated @steveaustinBSR at Unforgiven PPV 2001 to win the WWE Championship in front of my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa!!! #itstrue On this day 21 years ago, I defeated @steveaustinBSR at Unforgiven PPV 2001 to win the WWE Championship in front of my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa!!! #itstrue #OnThisDayinWWE https://t.co/MQhITS3ZxP

Kurt Angle last wrestled against Baron Corbin in the former's retirement match at WrestleMania 35. However, the former Olympian recently revealed that he is open to the idea of an in-ring return for one last match.

In another interview, the former RAW general manager noted that WWE has something in store for him at WrestleMania 39. While he stated that it would likely be in a non-wrestling capacity, nothing has been confirmed yet. This, however, has left fans speculating about a potential match against John Cena.

In the same interview, Angle named The Cenation Leader as one of the superstars he would want to face upon his return. One should not forget that Cena was the fan favorite to lock horns against Angle in his retirement match. However, WWE's decision to have Corbin square off against the former Olympian left fans with a sour taste.

Nonetheless, it seems WWE has a golden chance to right that wrong. With Angle open for an in-ring return, plus reports of WWE having plans for him at The Show of Shows, the possibility of a dream match between the two can't be ruled out.

#4. Vince McMahon's induction into the Hall of Fame and the official passing of the torch

Following a series of misconduct allegations against him, Vince McMahon stepped back as the CEO & chairman of WWE in June 2022. Soon after, Mr. McMahon announced his retirement on Twitter. While Stephanie McMahon was made the Co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan, Triple H took over the creative department.

With Vince McMahon officially retired, recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning to honor him at WrestleMania next year. It seems Vince could be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. While several names could be potential inductors, the company is likely to have The Game and Stephanie do the honors.

This would not only be a memorable and emotional moment for the entire WWE Universe but would also be a glorious end to Vince's legendary career.

#3 & #2. WWE gets Nate Diaz onboard for WrestleMania 39; the UFC veteran lays down the breadcrumbs for a match against The Rock

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via If I'm WWE why wouldn't you figure out a way to work with Nate Diaz. WrestleMania is in LA next year. Could be a fun one off(via @elijahg209 If I'm WWE why wouldn't you figure out a way to work with Nate Diaz. WrestleMania is in LA next year. Could be a fun one off 👀 (via @elijahg209) https://t.co/4eRjAfSwxZ

In what was seemingly the last fight on his UFC contract, Nate Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Following that, the MMA veteran announced that he would be taking a break from fighting inside the octagon.

While it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Diaz, speculations of the MMA folk hero potentially signing with WWE have cropped all over the internet. The talks of his possible appearance started after a picture of Nate alongside Triple H and Stephanie went viral.

Given the massive following that he enjoys, WWE could have Nate on board for an appearance at WrestleMania 39. On another note, Diaz's beef with The Rock is well known amongst the MMA community. The former UFC fighter recently teased a potential match against The People's Champion.

Thus, WWE could have the UFC veteran show up at WrestleMania 39 to address the fans before calling out The Rock for a potential match.

#1. WWE books The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as the main event of the show

A recent report has suggested that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the plan for WrestleMania 39. Rumors of a dream match between the duo at 'Mania next year have been making the rounds for quite some time now, and WWE seems to be headed in that direction.

While it would be interesting to see if a title is involved in the fixture, a match of such caliber would likely be the show's main event next year.

A high-profile bout between Reigns and The Rock would surely be best for the business and send shivers down the spine of the fans. However, expect The Tribal Chief to surpass The Brahma Bull, cementing his legacy in the process.

Should Vince McMahon be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Kurt Angle return for a match against John Cena? Yes No 53 votes so far