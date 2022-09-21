Kurt Angle says WWE is planning something for him for next year's WrestleMania

Kurt Angle has no interest in jeopardizing his relationship with WWE.

The Olympic Gold Medalist retired from WWE at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Baron Corbin in presumably the final match of his career. Despite this, it hasn't stopped fans from being hopeful about Angle stepping into the ring again to compete one more time.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently sat down with Wrasslinews to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling, Angle said he believes something like that would hurt his relationship with WWE, who he currently has a nostalgia contract with.

The Olympic Hero also teased that there might be plans for him to do something with the company at next year's WrestleMania:

"Yes, I do. It's natural to think that," Kurt Angle said. "I have a contract with WWE, it's a nostalgia contract. It's more of a merchandise contract. I always try to keep a good relationship with them, ever since I left them for TNA and came back to WWE. I don't want to do that again. I don't want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me. They keep me active now. I was just on the show two weeks ago. They're talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don't mind because I can't wrestle anymore." (12:30 - 13:15)

Kurt Angle stresses that the talk about next year's WrestleMania is a non-wrestling role

The interviewer quickly tracked back to the WrestleMania talk and tried to get more information out of Angle based on his answer.

The WWE Hall of Famer quickly backtracked and stated it was only an idea. He emphasized that it wouldn't be in a wrestling capacity, trying to cut down on internet chatter before it starts:

"It's just an idea," Kurt Angle said. "It won't be in a wrestling capacity at all. There is nothing there yet." [H/T: Fightful]

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #smackdown 20 years ago on this day on Smackdown, @steveaustinbsr gave me an ass whipping i would never forget🤜. #onthisday

What do you make of Kurt Angle's comments? Do you think he accidentally let something slip about potential plans for next year's WrestleMania and tried to cover his tracks? Or is it much ado about nothing? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

