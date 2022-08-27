"I'm putting it out there" - Kurt Angle provides major update on in-ring return

Kurt Angle has been adamant that there is no chance that he will ever step inside the squared circle again. However, on a recent show, Kurt Angle revealed that there is now a chance that he might return for a match but he isn't promising anything just yet.

Angle competed in his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. The match wasn't well received by fans based on the choice of opponent and the way it played out. Fans have been clamoring to see Angle step inside the ring one last time, but Angle has been shooting down any such theories until now.

On the latest episode of the Gold Medal Q&A w/ Kurt Angle on Ad Free Shows, the WWE Hall of Famer took time out to respond to some interesting questions. One question pertained to a potential return and here's what Kurt Angle had to say:

"I'm not gonna lie to you. [The thought of a return] comes across my mind here and there every once in a while but I just had knee replacements." said Angle "I'm in no position to think about wrestling right now. It's been two and a half months since I had my knees replaced. Both at the same time. It's a little rough doing both of them at the same time. But you know what I'm not gonna count out anything. I've told so many reporters and people from the news that I was done but there is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don't know when, but it'll probably be for one last match. I guess I'm putting it out there tonight. I didn't wanna do that until my knees got better but I'm not gonna lie to you. I think about it all the time. I possibly could [return], yes."

Kurt Angle has been announced for RAW

The gold medalist is set to make his return to WWE this Monday on RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, according to an exclusive report from Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, the return will be a one-off appearance.

Angle is not expected to be featured in a running program following RAW on Monday.

It remains to be seen if or when Angle will return, but it's certainly noteworthy that he is now open to the idea of stepping inside the ring again.

