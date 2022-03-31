×
Create
Notifications

"Do this in Hollywood of all places" - Current Champion suggests venue for a dream clash with Ronda Rousey 

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at this year&#039;s WrestleMania
Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at this year's WrestleMania
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 31, 2022 07:35 PM IST
News

RAW Women's Champion Big Time Becks feels that WrestleMania 39 would be a suitable setting for her much-anticipated match with Ronda Rousey.

Rousey made a surprise WWE return at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match when she entered the match at number 28. Rousey eliminated four other women including Charlotte Flair to win the match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. However, Rousey decided to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte rather than RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking to the New York Post in a phone interview, Lynch mentioned that fans would have to wait a little bit longer to see her clash with Rousey. Big Time Becks suggested that WWE had their eyes set at WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the epic clash.

Here's what the RAW Women's Champion had to say:

"I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet."
You know big things are gonna happen when #BigTimeBecks comes around. #RAW https://t.co/yyhbNgE0Sf

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey main evented WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch created history back in 2019 when she became the first woman to pin Rousey and win a WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35.

The match itself was historic because it involved three women -- Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey -- competing for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania.

Relive #WrestleMania 35's historic main event in its entirety, courtesy of @WWENetwork. @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @RondaRousey WATCH NOW ▶️ ms.spr.ly/6012TQE4k https://t.co/IAMk0pDx5e

In the final stages of the matchup, Lynch caught the Rowdy One in a crucifix pin to emerge as champion in the Winner Take All bout.

It will be interesting to see if Big Time Becks and The Baddest Woman on the Planet main event another WrestleMania next year in California.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Becky Lynch face off against Ronda Rousey at the Show of Shows next year? Let us know in the comments below.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी