"Do this in Hollywood of all places" - Current Champion suggests venue for a dream clash with Ronda Rousey 

RAW Women's Champion Big Time Becks feels that WrestleMania 39 would be a suitable setting for her much-anticipated match with Ronda Rousey.

Rousey made a surprise WWE return at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match when she entered the match at number 28. Rousey eliminated four other women including Charlotte Flair to win the match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. However, Rousey decided to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte rather than RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking to the New York Post in a phone interview, Lynch mentioned that fans would have to wait a little bit longer to see her clash with Rousey. Big Time Becks suggested that WWE had their eyes set at WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the epic clash.

Here's what the RAW Women's Champion had to say:

"I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet."

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey main evented WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch created history back in 2019 when she became the first woman to pin Rousey and win a WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35.

The match itself was historic because it involved three women -- Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey -- competing for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania.

In the final stages of the matchup, Lynch caught the Rowdy One in a crucifix pin to emerge as champion in the Winner Take All bout.

It will be interesting to see if Big Time Becks and The Baddest Woman on the Planet main event another WrestleMania next year in California.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch face off against Ronda Rousey at the Show of Shows next year? Let us know in the comments below.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku