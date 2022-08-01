10 way-too-early predictions for WWE WrestleMania 39: Two massive main events, Released star to return?

WrestleMania 39 may be eight months away, but it could be one of the most significant events in WWE history. Fans cannot help but wonder how The Grandest Stage of Them All will look without Vince McMahon calling the shots.

The April 2023 show in Los Angeles will be the first edition of WrestleMania since Mr. McMahon's retirement from WWE. Triple H has taken over creative duties for RAW and SmackDown, with his good first week indicating the start of something special.

WWE delivered an epic SummerSlam, but things could get even better. The following eight months' worth of stories promises the utmost excitement. It will be challenging to predict what will happen at WrestleMania 39, but here goes.

Here are ten way-too-early match predictions for when WrestleMania goes Hollywood. How many of these do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments section below!

#10 Brock Lesnar faces Gunther

This match needs to happen as long as Brock Lesnar stays in WWE. The Beast Incarnate has been wholly revitalized as a character since his return at SummerSlam last year. However, all but one of his matches were either in a multi-man setting or against Roman Reigns.

That should change, with Gunther being a fantastic choice to go toe-to-toe with Lesnar. The two could have a violent spectacle worthy of the WrestleMania stage. While The Ring General may not win, he would get the rub of having a classic with Brock Lesnar.

However, for this to happen, Gunther would need to lose the Intercontinental Championship before WrestleMania as Brock Lesnar does not need to wrestle for secondary titles.

#9 Bianca Belair defeats Charlotte Flair to make it 3-0 at WrestleMania

The EST could complete the set at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair has had a stellar WWE career so far. She is the current RAW Women's Champion, winning the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She defeated Sasha Banks a year earlier in the main event of Night One at the show.

The EST of WWE has also beaten Bayley multiple times, meaning she is one win away from defeating all of the 'Four Horsewomen.' Charlotte Flair has always had the upper hand over Bianca Belair, making a feud between them more compelling and adding some jeopardy.

The Queen walking into WrestleMania 39 with the RAW Women's Championship would only add to Belair's eventual win. This will be another milestone moment for her, going 3-0 at The Show of Shows.

#8 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn team against The Paul Brothers

Logan Paul has taken to WWE like a duck to water. The YouTuber has been mightily impressive, with his win over The Miz at SummerSlam displaying his incredible athleticism.

Logan's brother, Jake Paul, is seemingly interested in the prospect of wrestling a match. The company may want to bring him in for a one-off, gaining a lot of mainstream coverage. If the Paul Brothers team up at WrestleMania, they must go against two experienced pros.

Enter Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The two best friends are great together and should reunite soon. They will be able to pull out an entertaining contest against the YouTube sensations, while WWE can focus on KO's beef with Logan Paul. It would be fun, as long as Owens and Zayn win.

#7 John Cena finally faces Theory

WWE has planted the seeds for this.

WWE has teased a match between John Cena and Theory for a while. Both superstars have taken shots at each other online and even had a brief backstage confrontation on Monday Night RAW in June.

The 16-time world champion looked set to take on Mr. Money in the Bank at SummerSlam, but he is a busy man. Cena might make it for WrestleMania 39, though, in his backyard of Hollywood.

He could face Theory then, with the young star likely getting the win. A victory over John Cena would do wonders for his career, as long as WWE consistently pushes him instead of just hot-shotting him to the top.

#6 Edge takes on Drew McIntyre

A WrestleMania-worthy match.

Edge and Drew McIntyre are currently on different brands, sinking their teeth into other storylines. This may seem like a random match between the top stars, but it would be perfect for WrestleMania.

The Rated-R Superstar returned at SummerSlam and is going for The Judgment Day after getting kicked out of the group. Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior will challenge Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. A few months later, possibly through the WWE Draft, Edge and McIntyre could find each other.

Both stars are great at promos and in the ring, with the company behind them. Drew McIntyre is one of the last few opponents Edge needs to feud with before retirement. As long as the story makes sense, WrestleMania 39 might be the best place to do it.

#5 Seth Rollins faces Pat McAfee in the sleeper hit of WrestleMania

A weird but intriguing match-up.

This seems like another completely random match. Seth Rollins is one of WWE's greatest workers, which would usually indicate a significant WrestleMania match against a similarly top-level superstar. But a match against Pat McAfee could be just as high-profile.

The SmackDown commentator has been impressive in all his in-ring outings in WWE. He is capable of the spectacular, and with a partner like Rollins, we could be in for an electric showdown. It would be a classic babyface vs. heel angle.

Of course, this can only happen if The Visionary moves to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. If that is the case, the company should consider this. Seth Rollins wouldn't be wasted in such a spot, and Triple H already knows how extraordinary Pat McAfee is.

#4 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returns and faces 'The Demon' Finn Balor

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestling Fact: We saw The Demon vs Bray Wyatt, The Fiend vs Finn Balor...



but never The Fiend vs The Demon Wrestling Fact: We saw The Demon vs Bray Wyatt, The Fiend vs Finn Balor...but never The Fiend vs The Demon https://t.co/1jYo1UD6xW

This is a bold prediction, as Bray Wyatt is currently not in WWE. He was released a year ago but has recently shown signs of a possible return. Fans have gone wild with speculation over Wyatt coming back to the company.

With Vince McMahon gone, the chances of it happening have increased. Yet, it remains a fantasy. If it comes true, a ready-made dream match awaits Bray Wyatt's alter ego. Perhaps, with a few allies from The Judgment Day alongside him?

The Fiend has faced Finn Balor before, while Wyatt has encountered The Demon. What will happen if the two supernatural alter-egos clash at WrestleMania? While the result isn't guaranteed, either way, it would be a spectacle for the ages.

#3 Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Ellipse Gamer @EllipseEnt I'd mark out for Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at Mania! I'd mark out for Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at Mania! https://t.co/juHJD7kfN3

This may read slightly weird initially, but there's a method to it.

WWE would be better off if the two world titles were separated again. Whether it happens after Roman Reigns loses it or during his reign, Triple H should make the bold decision. So, which RAW Superstar should be the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39?

It has to be Cody Rhodes, who could be back from his torn pectoral injury in time for a Royal Rumble win. The top dog of the red brand at the start of 2023 should be Randy Orton if he is back, or Riddle. The Show of Shows can feature a triple threat between them if the injury situation is fixed.

While The American Nightmare has a history with The Viper, which would create a compelling narrative, WWE might wish to explore Orton's dynamic with Riddle. RK-Bro can tease a breakup here, whether or not it happens. Either way, Cody Rhodes should leave Hollywood with the world title.

#2 Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch headline Night One of WrestleMania 39

The match that should've happened at WrestleMania 35.

WWE indirectly planted the initial seeds for this match at SummerSlam. Ronda Rousey's feud with Becky Lynch during her first run in the company began when she was a babyface and the Irish star was a heel. The alignments changed over the next few months.

Last night's event saw Lynch turn babyface after enjoying a stellar year-long run as a heel. Meanwhile, Rousey's frustrations with Liv Morgan boiled over as she attacked the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Expect The Baddest Woman on the Planet to regain the title from Morgan soon and go on a dominant run as a heel. Meanwhile, Big Time Becks can thrive as a hero on RAW before getting drafted to SmackDown. The two could then finally meet in a singles match at WrestleMania 39.

Considering the star power involved and possible Hollywood aspirations for either competitor, it is the perfect stage for such a marquee fight. WWE can even add a stipulation based on how heated the feud might get. Ultimately, Becky Lynch would finally come out victorious against Ronda Rousey.

#1 Roman Reigns defeats The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania Night Two

JTE @JTEonYT Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? https://t.co/xfcjyQKKLB

There it is. The ultimate headliner of WrestleMania weekend. The one that WWE has been going after for years. It is now or never for Roman Reigns and The Rock's much-discussed dream match.

Even without Vince McMahon at the helm, The Great One's relationship with the company is seemingly great. He and Co-CEO Nick Khan were childhood friends. That may help with The Rock eventually returning, along with the fact that nothing concrete has ruled it out yet.

This needs to happen for The Tribal Chief's sake. It would be the perfect culmination to the past two and a half years of Reigns being the dominant force in WWE. The ultimate family dispute: one that may fracture The Bloodline for good.

To do that, he must remain The Head of the Table and hold the Universal Championship. The WWE Title should be separated from it while Roman Reigns continues to make history.

A WrestleMania win over The Rock - in Hollywood of all places - would cement Reigns' legacy as one of the greatest superstars in the company's history. This is the best-case scenario. But what if The Great One cannot wrestle at The Show of Shows?

The next best option is Cody Rhodes dethroning Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His original match on this prospective card could be a proper breakup between Randy Orton and Riddle. As solid a plan B as one can think of.

