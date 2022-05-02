"Why not" - Top WWE Superstar teases SummerSlam match with John Cena

Is Vince McMahon's protégé on a collision course with John Cena?

RAW Superstar Theory has seen quite the rise in WWE over the last several months. The young star was paired up with Mr. McMahon on the red brand after stealing the owner's egg to take selfies with it.

Theory had a marquee match on night two of WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee. The bout even featured post-bell shenanigans from Mr. McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

A few weeks later, Theory defeated Finn Balor to win the WWE United States Championship for the very first time. Since his title victory, he's had a bit of a back and forth with John Cena on social media. But today, the champion took things one step further.

In an Instagram story today, Theory posted a piece of fan art that depicts himself defending the United States Championship against John Cena. You can see this story in the embedded tweet below.

Will Theory get his match against John Cena at SummerSlam?

John Cena wrestled his last match with WWE at last year's SummerSlam, losing in the main event to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Due to his busy schedule in Hollywood, the 16-time champion was unable to take part in WrestleMania 38. However, with this year's SummerSlam being hosted in a stadium, it's possible Cena will return for a showdown with Vince McMahon's protégé.

A victory over Cena would firmly establish Theory as one of the biggest rising stars in all of WWE. Whether it comes to fruition is another matter entirely.

Theory @austintheory1 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/… Thanks for always being a fan, @JohnCena . I’ve got an action figure of mine with your name on it! #HustleLoyaltyRespect Thanks for always being a fan, @JohnCena. I’ve got an action figure of mine with your name on it! #HustleLoyaltyRespect twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

What do you make of the back and forth between Theory and Cena? Do you think there's a possibility of a match between these two men in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

