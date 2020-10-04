Ranking WWE's Four Horsewomen by their main roster impact

The Four Horsewomen is the coveted title given to the four female Superstars who are largely responsible for revolutionizing women's wrestling with WWE. Deriving its name from Ric Flair's iconic stable, each member of the Four Horsewoman is unique in every aspect except one; they are all fantastic wrestlers.

4 Horsewomen. 1 superior finishing move. Which one beats them all? #WAMWednesday pic.twitter.com/bu47vUh5ic — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2019

The members of the Four Horsewomen stable are:

The Role Model - Bayley

The Man - Becky Lynch

The Queen - Charlotte Flair

The Boss - Sasha Banks

Each of the four members has proven their worth time and again, taking part in spectacular matches and engrossing storylines on the main roster. Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently involved in the most entertaining feud of 2020 for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are a hiatus for differing reasons and their absence has been felt.

It is no easy task to definitively rank one of these talented Superstars over the other. They all have their merits and each of them can be regarded as the most prized possession of WWE's women's division. However, let's attempt to objectively rank the Four Horsewomen based on the impact they have had on the main roster.

4) Bayley - WWE's reigning SmackDown Champion

Photo credit: Essentiallysports.com

The current, and longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion brings up the rear on this list. Despite Bayley's massive impact on the main roster, debuting nearly a year after the other three Horsewoman hindered her chance of landing higher on this list.

Title reigns:

Advertisement

Women's championship reigns: 4

Women's tag team championship reigns: 2 (one-half of the inaugural champions)

SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt pic.twitter.com/TlVcI7OqCb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 8, 2020

While her fellow Horsewomen debuted in July 2015, Bayley officially joined the main roster on Aug. 22, 2016. Still, Bayley has earned quite a few accolades since. The Role Model has won the WWE SmackDown, RAW, NXT, and Women's Tag Team Championships—making her he first WWE women's grand slam champion.

Bayley also won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2019. She later cashed in her contract to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair on the same night.

Advertisement

Bayley's biggest strength, however, is her ability to portray characters on the opposite ends of the spectrum. For a large chunk of her career, she was a lovable babyface whose gimmick was to distribute hugs. She pulled it off effortlessly and was beloved by the WWE Universe.

At that time, it was almost impossible to imagine her as a scheming, villainous heel, but that is exactly who she is right now. Bayley is the top heel in WWE's women division.