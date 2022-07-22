Bray Wyatt references Vince McMahon amidst WWE return speculation

Two years after Bray Wyatt's release, the former WWE Superstar has now started dropping cryptic hints amidst speculation of an impending return to the company.

The Eater of Worlds was released in July 2020, with the promotion citing budget cuts as the reason for his departure. Wyatt's release came as a surprise to many, as the star had reinvented himself and become one of the most exciting characters on the roster as The Fiend.

After remaining relatively quiet and surrounding heavy speculation of an imminent return, Wyatt has started teasing it as well. The former WWE Champion recently updated his Twitter bio, quoting Vince McMahon.

'"Begin again kid, it's what you do" - VKM' - Wyatt wrote in his bio

Bray Wyatt teases the fans yet again with a reference to Vince McMahon

Bray Wyatt went through several changes after his character's popularity declined. Following his emergence as The Fiend, he was once again catapulted to the top and his merch sales went through the roof. Even after suffering heavy losses at the hands of Goldberg and Randy Orton, his star power hadn't been completely diminished.

It has been reported that his release didn't have anything to do with his popularity, but rather the belief that his booking did more harm than good. Least to say, fans were left puzzled, and they're still hoping to see Wyatt back in the ring once again.

Fans' reaction to Bray Wyatt referencing Vince McMahon on social media

The WWE Universe has missed the Eater of Worlds deeply since his release and have eagerly awaited any clues or hints dropped by him on social media.

The former WWE Superstar referenced Vince McMahon with a quote apparently aimed at him from the former CEO of the company. As soon as the bio was spotted, fans began buzzing once again, and speculation of an imminent return ran rampant.

zhield @thezhield



Vincent Kennedy McMahon Why is VKM in Bray Wyatt's bio?Vincent Kennedy McMahon Why is VKM in Bray Wyatt's bio?Vincent Kennedy McMahon👀 https://t.co/gGcYvMr7Bn

Breakkerrific. #WhoIsDonaldStevens @Breakkerrific Bray Wyatt has absolutely no right to be as good as he is at being cryptic on Twitter. Bray Wyatt has absolutely no right to be as good as he is at being cryptic on Twitter. https://t.co/AMzFiQDw1f

Ross Tweddell @RossOnRasslin Bray Wyatt receives motivational pep talks from Victor Meldrew?! I don't believe it Bray Wyatt receives motivational pep talks from Victor Meldrew?! I don't believe it https://t.co/f3cRrhzGRK

Fans have also pointed out the creepy vignettes appearing on RAW having a theme matching Bray Wyatt's character. We'll have to wait and see where all of the cryptic teases from the New Face of Fear eventually lead to.

Would you like to see Wyatt return to WWE? Were you surprised he was released in the first place? Give your thoughts in the comments section below!

