Jake Paul comments on potentially joining Logan Paul in WWE

Jake Paul recently opened up about possibly working in WWE alongside his brother Logan Paul.

Logan competed at WrestleMania earlier this year and has since signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. He is set to return on RAW next week amidst tensions with former ally The Miz.

The YouTube star's brother and boxer Jake Paul was asked about a potential pro-wrestling run during his conversation with WFAN's Carton & Roberts. He said it is possible but not at the moment as he can't risk getting injured ahead of his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. next month.

However, Jake is confident that he and Logan can be WWE Champions if they compete in the squared circle. He was quoted saying:

"Maybe someday, I just can't get injured right now going off the top rope. That could be interesting. I think we could become the WWE Champions, I don't think anyone would beat us." (H/T WrestlingHeadlines.com)

The Problem Child also believes he can face Conor McGregor and claimed that the latter would be afraid to face him after his potential win against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6.

Logan Paul set for a feud with former WWE Champion

Earlier this year, Paul had a brief alliance with The Miz, and the duo faced Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The A-Lister eventually betrayed The Maverick after their bout.

Once the latter signed a multi-year deal with the company, he revealed his intentions to come after The Miz and make him pay for his actions. Over the last few weeks, the former world champion has urged Logan Paul to ditch his agenda and remain friends.

The Miz believes this is the only way for Logan to enjoy the spotlight comfortably. However, the boxer appears to have his own plans. He demanded a one-on-one match against The A-Lister at SummerSlam 2022 and will confront his former tag team partner on the red brand next week.

Interestingly, Miz has also targeted AJ Styles over the last few episodes and has had the upper hand in that feud due to his alliance with Ciampa. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the rivals.

