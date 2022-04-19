"I relate to that story" - Becky Lynch details a potential movie role

Could the WWE Universe see Becky Lynch on the silver screen sooner rather than later?

While fans have seen Lynch in the WWE Studios film The Marine 6: Close Quarters in addition to lending her voice in the animated film Rumble, Big Time Becks has yet to take center stage in her own movie.

Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked about potential roles in Hollywood, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she recently got a script that piqued her interest:

"There is a script that landed on my desk about a female boxer that I have been trying to track down the writers for," Lynch revealed. "A female boxer from Ireland who came over and made her name as champion over here. I relate to that story…as the main event!"

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN #WWE Thank you for the great feedback on my Becky Lynch feature. She has built up her career through unabashed confidence, drive and determination. I think that resonates. tvinsider.com/1039829/becky-… Thank you for the great feedback on my Becky Lynch feature. She has built up her career through unabashed confidence, drive and determination. I think that resonates. tvinsider.com/1039829/becky-… #WWE

Becky Lynch hasn't been on WWE RAW since WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch lost the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair. The feud between the two can be tracked back to SummerSlam 2021, when Lynch made her surprise return and beat Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 26 seconds.

Since her loss at WrestleMania, fans haven't seen Big Time Becks on WWE programming, which creates a noticeable absence on Monday nights.

During her absence, the new RAW Women's Champion has found herself in a feud with WWE official Sonya Deville for the title. As a result, if Lynch does maker her return to RAW soon, she'll be on the outside looking in for the time being.

What do you make of Big Time Becks' comments? Would you like to see Lynch star in a movie in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

