"Means a lot to me" – The Rock shares a heartfelt post about WWE President Nick Khan

WWE Legend The Rock shared a heartfelt post after meeting up with Nick Khan and his sister, Nahnatchka Khan. They have known each other for decades.

On Facebook, The Great One posted about his friendship with the WWE President and his sister, as the three recently caught up presumably for a meal. The Rock mentioned that they used to "run around" as kids in Honolulu, Hawaii whenever his grandmother would promote wrestling shows at the local arena.

He also spoke about their love for wrestling and how they became involved in it, in different ways, as adults. You can view the post below:

The Rock is a 10-time world champion, while Nick Khan has become an increasingly influential figure in the company recently. He is seemingly being positioned to replace Vince McMahon as the Chairman of WWE. Meanwhile, Nahnatchka Khan is the creator of Young Rock, a TV series based on the Hollywood star's upbringing around the wrestling business.

What is The Rock's WWE status?

WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut last month, with the majority of the promotion for Survivor Series being dedicated to The Brahma Bull. However, he did not appear on the show despite it being the original plan. The Rock was away filming the second season of Young Rock.

Nick Khan previously stated that WWE is "always in contact" with The Great One regarding a potential return as well as different opportunities. This may explain the heavy promotion of his Netflix movie, Red Notice at Survivor Series.

WWE will hope The Rock can return to take on Roman Reigns. It is the biggest possible match the company can put on, with The Tribal Chief standing to gain a lot from defeating his megastar cousin.

Nick Khan's relationship with The Rock may bode well for the eventual deal should he return to face Reigns. Do you think it will happen? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

