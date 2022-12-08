In a recent interview, Braun Strowman revealed that he wants to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief hasn't been pinned in three years, and he's been a world champion for over two years now. Many superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, have tried to take the title off of him but failed. The Head of the Table pinned The Monster of All Monsters at Payback 2020 to win the Universal Title.

During a recent interview with Toronto Sun, Braun Strowman stated that someone has to beat Roman Reigns, and he wants to be the guy to do it.

“Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it,” said Strowman.

Braun Strowman says he wants to be known as the best big man of all time in wrestling

The Monster of All Monsters is one of the biggest names in the industry right now. He has captured multiple titles, headlined countless events and shared the ring with numerous stars.

During the interview, Braun Strowman said that he's going to grab every opportunity that is given to him in WWE, and he wants to be known as the best big man to lace up a pair of boots.

“Any opportunity that I’m given with this company to go out there and represent, I’m going to take life by the horn and I’m going to wrestle that bull and do whatever I need to do to just continue to lay myself in the history books as the best big man to ever do this,” said Strowman.

Braun Strowman has scored a victory over Roman Reigns before, and if they clash for the undisputed titles, it'll be interesting to see whether he can do so again.

