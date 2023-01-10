Logan Paul has recently been linked with yet another failed crypto project, CryptoZoo, which was supposed to be a play-and-earn game. However, for more than a year since its launch, the CryptoZoo website has been saying "undergoing upgrades."

Cryptocurrency scam investigator Stephen Findeisen, known as Coffeezilla on YouTube, recently labeled the entire project a scam. 'The Maverick' initially posted a rebuttal, accusing Findeisen of using his name for clout and threatening to sue him.

However, Coffeezilla subsequently claimed that Paul had called him to say that he was dropping lawsuit threats. Findeisen also shared a screenshot of 'The Maverick's response on CryptoZoo's Discord server. Paul wrote:

“I deleted my initial response to Coffee’s series. It was rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand, so I called him today and apologised…I’m grateful he brought this to light. I will be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan in the near future.” h/t nftevening.com

MMA Twitter has come down hard on Logan Paul, with some fans even demanding jail time for the YouTuber. @DaStigg wrote:

"@LoganPaul has to be put in prison right next to Sam Bankman-Fried"

JO 🏴‍☠️



After he denied knowing anything



After he attempted to clown on the person who exposed it



After he read all the comments of his viewers (not fans)



After he got exposed
After he denied knowing anything
After he attempted to clown on the person who exposed it
After he read all the comments of his viewers (not fans)
He can now quietly disappear please.

Hoping that Logan Paul will face bankruptcy

Others simply refused to believe that Logan Paul had sincerely apologized.

Tell me you didnt watch the video without telling me you didnt watch the video. "apologises"? when?

CryptoZoo investor weighs in on Logan Paul

Logan Paul's CryptoZoo initially sold images of cartoon eggs as NFTs which could then supposedly be hatched into randomly chosen animal images. Collectors would then be able to breed their animals and earn coins in a linked cryptocurrency called $ZOO.

However, Paul, who had previously been linked with another failed Cryptocurrency, suddenly stopped talking about the project after selling NFTs and crypto coins worth a substantial amount. An unnamed CryptoZoo investor recently listed his demands from 'The Maverick'. The 34-year-old US man would like the YouTube star to deliver on his initial promises rather than provide reimbursements. He said in an interview with BBC:

"At first, we all thought the project was experiencing a few hiccups - but then the way Logan dragged everyone along and then just abandoned it with no words is just wrong. Now, it seems to me that Logan is only now trying to make amends after the Coffeezilla videos. I don't want a refund - I'd like to see the project completed and Logan do what he said at the very beginning. I don't think it will ever be as big as it could have been - but I think it's important that 'founders' do what they promised investors."

All crypto will eventually fail and become a "scam". Logan Paul isn't experienced in this so it's no surprise that his Dink Doink currency failed and inevitably so will Cryptozoo.

