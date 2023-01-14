Logan Paul sets up massive seven-figure reward program to compensate CryptoZoo investors 

Logan Paul recently announced a three-step plan to remedy the users of his highly controversial CryptoZoo game, which was promised to be a pay-to-earn game for investors on the blockchain.

The move comes weeks after self-styled internet detective Coffeezilla launched a high-profile investigation into what he described as Paul's biggest scam.

The elder Paul sibling is one of the key figures behind the project and has claimed that his three-step plan will fix the game and reimburse investors who have lost their money.

The announcement has been well received by most people on the internet, who lauded Paul for making the right decision following his initial reaction to the investigation.

While Paul's initial response to Coffeezilla's investigation into CryptoZoo and the large sum of money lost by his investors was denying any wrongdoing, Logan Paul has now chosen to take a different path.

In a recently posted video on Twitter, Paul stated:

"The fact is, suing Coffeezilla is not going to help CryptoZoo holders, so I do need to focus my attention on where it should be... You guys mean the world to me, so I would like to announce my three-step plan moving forward."

Watch the video below:

How does Logan Paul intend to fix the damage caused by CryptoZoo?

Logan Paul found himself on the receiving end of a lot of criticism and trolling after YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen uploaded his findings in a three-part series. Coffeezilla accused Paul of stealing millions of dollars and dubbed it Logan Paul's "biggest scam" as per the title of his first video.

The two popular YouTubers have been going back and forth on social media, with Paul vehemently rejecting Coffeezilla's claims. However, it seems the YouTuber-turned-WWE star has had a change of heart and revealed a three-step plan to fix the damage done to his investors.

As stated in the aforementioned video, Paul has promised to undertake three important steps. Firstly, Paul and his manager, Jeffery Levin, will "burn" their tokens to increase the value of those held by investors.

Secondly, Paul promised compensation for those who want to quit the project, and lastly, the YouTuber claims he intends to finish developing the CryptoZoo game:

"Step-1, Jeff and I will burn all of our tokens so that we have no financial upside in the game and it will add value to the holder tokens... Step-2, we want to offer a rewards program for those disappointed in the status of the game...Step-3, finish and deliver the game."

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul comes through on his promises and CryptoZoo is redeemed.

Place your bets for the upcoming UFC fight night main card and earn $$$

Poll : 0 votes