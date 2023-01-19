Coffeezilla provides his take on Logan Paul's apology, claims it's not a "perfect response"

On January 18, 2023, YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" commented on popular internet personality Logan Paul's apology and shared his thoughts.

The former reacted to the latter's three-step plan, which included him pledging a $1.3 million refund plan and finishing off the CryptoZoo project. However, Coffeezilla claimed that the response was not perfect. According to him, Logan Paul still needed to address some issues. He stated:

"Frankly, this new response is just way better than the last two. I think we can all acknowledge that. While also acknowledging that it's not really a perfect response, either! There are still major problems here."

"Many of the victims have been ignored" - Coffeezilla points out "flaws" in Logan Paul's apology

The 13-minute video started with a montage of Logan Paul's prior response videos in which he claimed that Coffeezilla was a "lopsided journalist with an agenda." The internet detective then showcased snippets of the influencer's third response, which was uploaded on his alternate channel, TheOfficialLoganPaul.

According to Coffeezilla, the latest apology video was better than the previous ones. However, he believed that there were still some "major problems." The first flaw Stephen pointed out was that Logan Paul had ignored many victims of the CryptoZoo project:

"Like for example, many of the victims just have been ignored in this response. A lot of accusations have gone unanswered, and worse, Logan still seems to be playing the victim a lot!"

Coffeezilla chose to focus on the positive aspects of the apology before delving into areas where it "fell flat." He stated that the video served its purpose of pacifying followers who were not affected by the "scam" and wanted reasons to like Logan Paul. The YouTuber elaborated:

"I mean, he's giving back some of the money. He's apologizing. So, if you're a card-carrying member of the Logang, you can rest easy here. Logan says he's sorry. He says he's making things right, and I think that's the point of this video, is to speak to his core audience, to tell them he didn't scam anyone, and for what it's worth, I think Logan succeeds here."

Stephen stated that Logan Paul's response did not address the main issues of CryptoZoo or talk about the real victims of the project.

He also shared his opinions on the 27-year-old personality pledging $1.3 million, saying that the blockchain evidence showed that Logan's team "stole" $7.7 million:

"Obviously, this is the strongest part of Logan's entire response. Actually, opening up his wallet, and I don't want to minimize that in this video. I just do want to put it in context because $1.3 million is a lot of money. Unfortunately, the scam was much bigger than $1.3 million. So the fact is, most victims are not going to be made whole by this plan. Just in Zoo Coins alone, blockchain evidence shows $7.7 was stolen by Logan's team, depending on who you believe."

At the 08:25 minute mark of the video, Coffeezilla claimed that Logan Paul only had the "simple job" of apologizing and giving back as much money as possible. However, he ended up playing the "victim" in this situation:

"Logan had a simple job. All he had to do was just come out, apologize, get as much money back for the victims as possible. But he himself can't help but play the victim here."

He continued by reading out loud a tweet made by Paul in which he claimed that the "matrix" was real and prayed that his followers wouldn't get targeted by it. Coffeezilla opined:

"Now I guess he's trying to channel Andrew Tate here, unsuccessfully. Basically saying like, 'Ah! I'm getting attacked! Not because I did anything wrong or scammed anyone. I'm just too much of a truth-teller! I'm just an enemy of the system! That's why I must be getting attacked!'"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul the matrix is real. pray you never become its target the matrix is real. pray you never become its target

Coffeezilla went on to say that these comments overshadowed Paul's apology:

"If that's the case, we then have to wonder, did the matrix force you to apologize? Did it force you to hand back $1.3 million? I just think comments like this go so far to undercut his apology because it's very clear that instead of actually like, caring about the victims, he feels like he is the victim!"

Fans react to Coffeezilla's response

The internet detective's response was a trending video on YouTube, garnering over 2.1 million views and 9,600 comments in less than 12 hours. Some of the notable fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans reacting to the YouTuber's response (Image via Coffeezilla/YouTube)

While several community members lauded Coffeezilla for his efforts, one viewer claimed that Logan Paul's apology was not "sincere."

