"He literally did respond" - Fans critical over Logan Paul's call for response to Coffeezilla following scam allegations

American YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul's CryptoZoo saga sees yet another chapter as the creator took to his Twitter to share a screenshot of an email wherein he invited Stephen "Coffeezilla" to his ImPaulsive Podcast. This spurred numerous comments, with many criticizing the Ohio-born YouTuber for his recognizance of the entire situation.
After stating that the latter is yet to respond to his call, the online community was quick to remind Logan of Coffeezilla's initial response, which was through a retweet. One user commented:
"He literally did respond"
Fans lambast Logan Paul for his latest appeal to Coffeezilla
Logan Paul's involvement in the alleged CryptoZoo scam has been one of the biggest stories of 2022, trickling down to the new year. For those out of the loop, the creator, along with his team, was accused of swindling millions of dollars through his Crypto project back in 2021.
Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part YouTube series documenting the collapse of the project and the subsequent controversy that led to people losing up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments.
The development team and co-creators have maintained relative silence over the matter. Logan, however, announced on Twitter that he would address the accusatory statements made against him through his YouTube channel. The video is expected to drop tomorrow (January 3).
Logan's latest harangue nonetheless caused an uproar within the online community. Seeing his latest tweet, where he called out Coffeezilla, Twitter users promptly responded with a host of scathing remarks.
One user remained skeptical of Logan's remarks, stating that the creator was attempting to "control the narrative." They wrote:
Expectations towards the upcoming explicatory video appear to be low. One fan pointed out that Logan might try to deflect the issue by not taking any accountability. They wrote:
Fans heckled the YouTuber for his alleged involvement, posting memes and troll videos:
Another user questioned Logan Paul for not addressing the investors' appeal following CryptoZoo's collapse:
This user remained critical of Logan's invitation to Coffeezilla. They shared:
Fans maintained a similar stance in his latest tweet. Another user posted:
The online community was quick to voice their opinion against the creator. Here are some other notable reactions:
Despite the overwhelming criticism, fans will remain glued to their devices in anticipation of Logan Paul's self-defense. The general consensus around the drama is that the creator ought to pay back the investors who bought into his project.
