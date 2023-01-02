"He literally did respond" - Fans critical over Logan Paul's call for response to Coffeezilla following scam allegations

American YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul's CryptoZoo saga sees yet another chapter as the creator took to his Twitter to share a screenshot of an email wherein he invited Stephen "Coffeezilla" to his ImPaulsive Podcast. This spurred numerous comments, with many criticizing the Ohio-born YouTuber for his recognizance of the entire situation.

After stating that the latter is yet to respond to his call, the online community was quick to remind Logan of Coffeezilla's initial response, which was through a retweet. One user commented:

"He literally did respond"

Fans lambast Logan Paul for his latest appeal to Coffeezilla

Logan Paul's involvement in the alleged CryptoZoo scam has been one of the biggest stories of 2022, trickling down to the new year. For those out of the loop, the creator, along with his team, was accused of swindling millions of dollars through his Crypto project back in 2021.

Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part YouTube series documenting the collapse of the project and the subsequent controversy that led to people losing up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments.

The development team and co-creators have maintained relative silence over the matter. Logan, however, announced on Twitter that he would address the accusatory statements made against him through his YouTube channel. The video is expected to drop tomorrow (January 3).

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I sent this message to CoffeeZilla 5 days ago. I haven’t heard back, so I’ll be releasing a response to his scam allegations tomorrow on my YouTube channel I sent this message to CoffeeZilla 5 days ago. I haven’t heard back, so I’ll be releasing a response to his scam allegations tomorrow on my YouTube channel https://t.co/v3RFlBhH99

Logan's latest harangue nonetheless caused an uproar within the online community. Seeing his latest tweet, where he called out Coffeezilla, Twitter users promptly responded with a host of scathing remarks.

One user remained skeptical of Logan's remarks, stating that the creator was attempting to "control the narrative." They wrote:

BTC.HONDA @BTCHONDA @NewBambooCity @LoganPaul Lmao Logan is desperate to control the narrative by faking history @NewBambooCity @LoganPaul Lmao Logan is desperate to control the narrative by faking history

Expectations towards the upcoming explicatory video appear to be low. One fan pointed out that Logan might try to deflect the issue by not taking any accountability. They wrote:

Drezinho @Drezinhos @LoganPaul Bro's gonna come up with every excuse in the book in his video just to get shut down by the next Coffeezilla video @LoganPaul Bro's gonna come up with every excuse in the book in his video just to get shut down by the next Coffeezilla video 💀

Fans heckled the YouTuber for his alleged involvement, posting memes and troll videos:

Another user questioned Logan Paul for not addressing the investors' appeal following CryptoZoo's collapse:

Tariq @tjkhan90 @LoganPaul Logan where were you when he was asking for several comments before the story broke including to your manager who threatened to sue him in not so many words @LoganPaul Logan where were you when he was asking for several comments before the story broke including to your manager who threatened to sue him in not so many words

This user remained critical of Logan's invitation to Coffeezilla. They shared:

Johnny Quarantine 🥇 @ADeeHD @LoganPaul Why would he go on your platform. Dude reached out for months for a comment from you and you didn’t respond until it made you look like a con artist. Then you’d be able to make all the edits possible.. just do a live streamed conversation. @LoganPaul Why would he go on your platform. Dude reached out for months for a comment from you and you didn’t respond until it made you look like a con artist. Then you’d be able to make all the edits possible.. just do a live streamed conversation.

Fans maintained a similar stance in his latest tweet. Another user posted:

Jordan Kaminski @JKaminski15 @LoganPaul This is just making it look worse and worse for you. You can’t come out all ‘I asked him SEE he doesn’t want to talk’ bruh he’s asked you multiple times for comment and you never did. He has all the right to keep everything on his channel. You have zero weight in this situation @LoganPaul This is just making it look worse and worse for you. You can’t come out all ‘I asked him SEE he doesn’t want to talk’ bruh he’s asked you multiple times for comment and you never did. He has all the right to keep everything on his channel. You have zero weight in this situation

The online community was quick to voice their opinion against the creator. Here are some other notable reactions:

simen🇳🇴 @DarylMoreySZN @LoganPaul It was a scam though. You jumped onto something you didn’t have much knowledge about to make money and it went out of control. As a result of that people who looked up to you and trusted you lost money. You just need to apologize and refund them and all is good @LoganPaul It was a scam though. You jumped onto something you didn’t have much knowledge about to make money and it went out of control. As a result of that people who looked up to you and trusted you lost money. You just need to apologize and refund them and all is good

illusion 🔋⚡🚀 @_anirbandey_ @DarylMoreySZN @LoganPaul He knew exactly what he was doing. Those inside trading discussions to buy up before announcing launch and manipulating price. Only a scammer can plan that. @DarylMoreySZN @LoganPaul He knew exactly what he was doing. Those inside trading discussions to buy up before announcing launch and manipulating price. Only a scammer can plan that.

𝗞𝗙𝗨𝗔 @kfua_ @LoganPaul Like this as an L button @LoganPaul Like this as an L button

Despite the overwhelming criticism, fans will remain glued to their devices in anticipation of Logan Paul's self-defense. The general consensus around the drama is that the creator ought to pay back the investors who bought into his project.

