Kick streamer Suspendas allegedly showcases nudity on the livestream, but remains unsuspended

Kick streamer Suspendas has been under the scanner after being accused of having s*xual activities with an alleged s*x worker during a live broadcast. Additionally, the streamer also appeared undressed in the stream. While the website remains clear regarding its policies against the display of nudity (similar to Twitch), surprisingly, no ban has been levied on the streamer.

News of the explicit stream was shared on Twitter by online streaming and gaming reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), which garnered a lot of reactions. Earlier this week, Jake took to his socials to express his first-hand experience with the newly launched Kick.com.

He stated that he had seen a streamer engaging in "s*xual relations" with a supposed s*x worker. It is unclear, however, if Suspendas was referred to in the initial tweet.

Suspendas remains unbanned after showcasing nudity during Kick broadcast

It is no secret that both Twitch and YouTube are uncompromising when it comes to shelling out suspensions for displaying nudity. Kick appears to have taken a more tolerant approach for its creators. In a recent stream, a creator named Suspendas was alleged to have displayed intimate moments between himself and a presumed s*x worker (unconfirmed).

What remains surprising is the fact that the streamer has not been banned or taken on any strike. The stream, broadcasted from Japan, was later removed either by the creator or the platform. The creator is presently making a series of IRL streams in Japan with fellow streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon."

At the time of writing, the streamer had over 2.2K followers. Another curious part of the streamer is that, upon clicking on his Kick profile, an 18+ warning will pop up for the viewers, indicating that the subsequent content may be for a mature audience.

Jake Lucky, who reported the news, also stated that Suspendas' explicit stream was not the first time the latter had transgressed such boundaries. He wrote:

"A Kick streamer known as Suspendas has been accused yet again of having s*x with a supposed h**ker while live."

Fans react to the news

Viewers took to Jake Lucky's reply section to express their opinions on the scenario. While some remained critical of Kick, others suggested that Twitch should have a dedicated 18+ section.

The creator is presently live broadcasting yet another IRL video, albeit less explicit in nature, indicating that he received no strikes from the platform.

