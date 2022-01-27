Who is hyubsama? IRL streamer banned from Twitch after chasing a woman in Japan during livestream

Twitch streamer Hyub "hyubsama" is in deep waters after being banned from the platform following a controversial appearance on his friend's livestream.

The streamer had met up with fellow streamer Tanuki "crazy_japanese" at a social gathering in an indoor place. What ensued was completely unexpected by Tanuki, who ended up leaving the gathering and was chased down by Hyub despite her insistence on him leaving her alone.

A look at the hyubsama's controversial past

Hyub is a Korean IRL streamer who stays in Japan and streams himself sight-seeing and hanging out with various other Japanese IRL streamers.

He has often been on the front page of Livestream Fail, albeit for very controversial reasons. The streamer picked up a lot of popularity from his appearances on Andy Milonakis' stream which eventually ceased after after a grave offense.

In April 2019, hyubsama was temporarily banned from Twitch for several actions he took on Andy's stream.

He had been walking with him and several others when a stream sniper approached the group to join them. The sniper and Hyub argued, with the sniper saying,

"I feel like you're the only one who has issues."

hyubsama took offense and slammed the sniper's phone out of his hand. Andy attempted to calm him down, but Hyub took it a step further and pushed the man onto the road.

Andy later talked to Hyub (source: Livestreamfails.com), bringing up how his incident with "Tina" was in the past and gave him the benefit of the doubt that he had grown. Hyub was later suspended from Twitch for a certain period of time.

Hyub's incident with Tina, his ex-girlfriend, was another controversy that he was knee-deep in. In the same month as Andy's stream, a very close friend of Tina revealed on their stream that Tina had been abused by Hyub once during their relationship and had to get surgery on her ear drum to repair the damage.

A clip of the streamer later confirming the incident can be seen in the video above (Timestamp: 2:30).

That wasn't the end of Hyub's relationship drama, however. His stream with one of his other ex-girlfriends, StarBitzyChan, and was arguably one of the most talked-about controversies he was involved in.

During a livestream, he had taken Star to a small restaurant, where he confessed to her that he had cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend (who is mentioned above), Tina. She proceeded to get emotional over the confession and attempted to leave, only for Hyub to physically drag her back (source: Livestreamfails.com) to talk to him in front of his stream.

hyubsama banned from Twitch after drunkenly chasing female Twitch streamer

The incident that brought hyubsama's name up in the news again occurred earlier this week, as a result of which he has been banned from Twitch for an unspecified amount of time.

Hyub was seen chasing fellow Twitch streamer Tanuki "crazy_japanese" down the streets of Japan, despite her insistence on him going away. In clips of their interaction, she can be heard repeatedly telling him to "stop" and attempting to persuade him to leave her alone.

Also Read Article Continues below

They met up at an indoor social gathering where she ended up leaving after he allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. Their chase happened after he followed her outside the building.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan