"You're gonna get banned": Twitch streamer Tanuki has an inappropriate encounter with a drunk Hyubsama in Tokyo

Twitch streamer, Tanuki "Crazy_Japanese", was chased on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, by fellow content creator, Hyubsama.

Tanuki, a Japanese teacher who is known for her 'in real life' (IRL) Twitch content, was being followed by a clearly intoxicated Hyubsama. Despite her refusal to accommodate him, Hyubsama jumped closer, which increased her visible discomfort.

Tanuki attempted to ward him off by warning him of the serious consequences of his actions:

"You're gonna get banned because you're chasing me."

Although the two streamers know each other and have collaborated in the past, Tanuki had run away from Hyubsama after he repeatedly touched her despite being told not to.

Drunk Twitch streamer Hyubsama acts inappropriately with fellow creator Tanuki, follows her for a distance

In the now-deleted clip, Tanuki can be seen running from an intoxicated Hyubsama. Tanuki looked panicked as she hurriedly walked away from the initial interaction. Constantly looking over her shoulder, the streamer searched for a station while talking to her Twitch chat.

"No more meeting anymore. Ah, where's the station?"

As she turned a corner, Hyubsama caught up with her. He leapt towards Tanuki with a loud "ha", who dodged him. Smiling with a look of satisfaction on his face, Hyubsama continued to creep towards Tanuki. Tanuki then shouted at him:

"No, no, no, no, no. I'm not- Hey, you're gonna really ... you're gonna get banned."

Acting conveniently oblivious, he proceeded to ask "nande", which is Japanese for 'why'. Tanuki accused him of chasing her which caused him to chuckle.

She told him that he would get banned for his actions and further excalimed:

"What the f*** are you doing here?"

Hybusama, who can be heard in the background, told her that he would go home. Tanuki, pointed out his drunken state, told him to leave and sober up.

"Go home, go back. Go back. Just drink some water. You're so drunk."

Viewers are quick to point out Hyubsama has repeated this behavior earlier as well

This is not the first time that Hyubsama has had a drunken misadventure. The streamer has a history of being physically abusive to his ex-partner, something the redditors were quick to point out.

Previously, Hyubsama had also been banned on Twitch due to a physical altercation with another streamer. His behavior has received widespread criticism across the internet.

Tanuki has since deleted the VOD. Twitch is known for its strict Terms of Service and fans can expect Hyubsama to be seriously reprimanded for the incident.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan