"I've still got it!": Minecraft star TommyInnit's Elytra breaks mid-air

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit recently fell in the game as his Elytra broke mid-air. Though he already knew his Elytra was about to break, he still flew some distance before it happened. The streamer panicked but successfully saved himself by performing a water bucket MLG.

Elytra is one of the rarest and most special items in the game. It enables players to glide or fly with the help of firework rockets. The problem is that Elytra has limited durability and can break if used too often, even in mid-air. The same happened to the Minecraft streamer as he was flying on his private server.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit's Elytra breaks mid-air, but he saves himself with water bucket MLG

In a recent stream, the Minecraft streamer was on his private Minecraft server and was about to fly somewhere. He looked at his Elytra, which was at its lowest durability, and there was a risk of it breaking at any moment. He expressed his fear of the Elytra breaking mid-air, but he still tried to fly with it. He said this at the beginning of the stream clip:

This isn't gonna be good, is it? I'm forcing an incident happening.

TommyInnit kept checking Elytra durability (Image via Canooon YouTube)

As he was flying, he kept checking Elytra's durability by going into the inventory. He didn't stop and kept using the firework rockets to keep flying. Soon, he realized that the Elytra was about to break and he started panicking. He kept praying for it to break near a water body where he could fall without taking any fall damage.

TommyInnit falling from the sky after Elytra breaks (Image via Canooon YouTube)

After a few seconds, he noticed that his Elytra was no longer in the flying position and stopped working. He screamed as he fell from the sky at full speed. Luckily, he had a water bucket at hand and he successfully attempted an MLG which saved him. He screamed again in sheer panic and said this at 0:23 seconds into the stream clip:

Okay! I've still got it!

Also Read Article Continues below

However, he wasn't able to reach where he was heading. After falling, he checked his coordinates and saw that he was several blocks away, stuck in the middle of nowhere.

Edited by Ashish Yadav