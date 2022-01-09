"So beautiful!": Twitch streamer hyubsama’s reaction to meeting a transgender woman in Japan is wholesome

Twitch streamer hyubsama had a wholesome reaction to meeting a transgender woman in Tokyo, Japan.

He was hosting an IRL stream around the city when he came across a lady, who coincidentally, was streaming too. After approaching her and complimenting her, she made a confession about being a "lady boy," which didn't phase hyubsama at all. Not only did it not shake him but he responded by saying:

"Wow! So beautiful."

hyubsama meeting with a woman turns wholesome as he remains cheerful after her confession of being a transgender person

During his latest stream, Twitch creator hyubsama was walking around the streets of Tokyo, Japan, visiting various places around the city. Along the way, he spotted a woman who was also streaming, leading him to greet her.

The two then stood close to appear on each other's streams. hyubsama waved at her camera and said:

"My name is Hyub."

She then pointed at his setup and asked him something in Japanese regarding the same, leading him to reply with the word "Twitch." She spoke to her audience afterwards, and relayed the information to them.

hyubsama proceeded to compliment her once again and repeated:

"You are very beautiful."

She seemed to squint her eyes in disapproval when he stated it for the first time. The lady then pointed at herself and said the word "she-male," which he repeated. She also repeated herself, leading him to ask,

"You're lady?"

She responded that she's a "lady boy," leading hyubsama to loudly exclaim the word in surprise and immediately follow up by calling her "so beautiful."

The two then spoke for a bit, before walking down the street together, hand in hand.

For context, "lady boy" and "she-male" are outdated terms used to refer to transgender women. "Lady boy" is said to be commonly used in Thailand, however, it is considered offensive in other countries, and depends on specific cultural context.

More about Twitch steamer hyubsama

Twitch streamer hyubsama often carries out IRL streams, where he often travels to various parts of Japan and shows them to his followers.

hyubsama has courted controversy before. In April 2019, he was caught assaulting someone on camera in Andy Milonakis' stream. A month earlier, in May 2019, he had held a stream where he had admitted to cheating on his girlfriend, while he filmed her reaction.

