Twitch streamer’s attempt to show his viewers how to eat a clam ends in catastrophe

Twitch IRL streamer Pim "4amLaundry" was recently on the receiving end of a hilarious fail when he tried out clams at a restaurant.

The streamer who works as an IT specialist in the day streams his life experiences, and recently while living in Tokyo, Japan, his trip to a restaurant was one for the ages due to a rib-tickling clip that came out of it.

Twitch streamer's camera accidentally falls into his clam soup during a recent stream

In his most recent Twitch stream, 4amLaundry had some dinner at a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, where he has been living for the past few years.

At the Kaitenzushi restaurant, fans can see him try various items from Japanese cuisine, including a platter of tuna. Along with that, the Twitch streamer even purchased a miso soup as well.

The miso soup contained clams, and one of the viewers had asked about it, to which he replied:

"The clams are really good."

He then went on to show the clams to his viewers by keeping them close to his camera. He also showcased how to yank them off the shells to eat with a chopstick.

However, unbeknownst to both Pim and his fans, it seemed like he didn't place the camera properly to stand sturdily. After he showcased how to remove the clam, the camera goes on a forward free-fall motion and lands straight into the bowl of miso soup with clams that the Twitch streamer had bought.

Pim then picked up the camera from the bowl after the mess it had created and tried to clean it. The stream then cuts off for a while, and after a couple of minutes, it was back online, and thankfully the camera didn't suffer any serious damage.

The Twitch chat joked that the streamer didn't want them to feel left out, hence why he dropped the camera into the bowl to share the soup.

Moreover, the clip even went viral on the LivestreamFails subreddit, where fans bantered about the hilarious fail from the streamer, including the weird sound produced when the camera fell perfectly into the bowl.

With this comical moment, it seems like Twitch fans have one more hilarious clip for fans to experience before the year ends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar