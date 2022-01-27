Why was hyubsama banned from Twitch?

Twitch streamer Hyub "hyubsama" has been banned from the platform for an unspecified amount of time.

The streamer faced immense backlash following his latest stream where he had gone live with another female streamer at an establishment in Japan. hyubsama was seen interacting with her inappropriately, despite vocalizing her denial of consent.

hyubsama chases after female streamer during Twitch stream

On January 23, 2022, crazy_japanese held an IRL stream in Japan where she went to an indoor establishment with some friends. One of those friends included male Twitch streamer hyubsama, whom she had recorded content with before.

The clip that gained traction on the Livestream Fail subreddit is currently unavailable, but a mirror is available on their official site. (Source: Livestreamfails.com)

crazy_japanese can be seen walking around the streets of Japan, after her interaction with hyub at a social gathering. She states,

"No more meeting anyone. Where's the station?"

As she attempts to look for the train station, a loud voice can be heard behind her, causing her to turn around and come face-to-face with hyubsama. The streamer seemingly followed her despite her having left the gathering.

crazy_japanese immediately walks away from him, exclaiming the following:

"No, no, no, no, no, no, I'm- I'm not, I'm- hey. You gon- really, you're going to get banned."

He responds in Japanese, asking her "why," to which she replies:

"You're going to get banned because you're chasing me. What the f**k are you doing hyub?"

hyub can be heard laughing in the background, before exclaiming that he's going home. She agrees, telling him to go home and drink some water as he's seemingly very intoxicated.

While the original stream has since been deleted, a user on Livestream Fails uploaded a mirror clip of crazy_japanese being chased out of the bar. (Source: Streamable) The clip starts with her already getting to leave, still inside the establishment, while Hyub can be heard speaking out of view of the camera.

He asks her what she's doing, to which she responds,

"Because you're out- no, you're out of control. You're so drunk. Drink more water, yeah."

The audio cuts out for a few seconds and crazy_japanese can be seen leaving the establishment they're at. After she leaves, she exclaims "what the f**k" and begins to leave at a faster pace, hearing loud footsteps behind her and hyubsama talking. She repeatedly asks him to stop, yelling "TOS" in between.

She stops to turn the corner at a staircase and hyub can be seen standing behind her, following her throughout the building. She repeatedly tells him to stop, inspite of which, he follows her outside. crazy_japanese says he's going to get banned and when her chaser asks why, she responds,

"Because you're chasing me! You're chasing me. You're crazy. Just stay, don't chase me. What the f**k."

She walks away from the place, putting her hand on her face momentarily. She later says "he's so aggressive." The events of the first clip then take place, as he makes it known that he continued to follow her despite her telling him otherwise.

Some Reddit comments provided context to the stream, which has since been deleted from Twitch.

hyubsama has a history of inflammatory offences

The Twitch streamer has been in trouble due to his actions on stream multiple times. In March 2018, he received immense backlash for admitting to his girlfriend that he had cheated on her, while livestreaming the entire situation.

He was also temporarily banned by Twitch in April 2019 for physically assaulting another person. The entire act was caught on Andy Milonakis' livestream.

hyub has also admitted to physically assaulting one of his ex-girlfriends in the past. Through all of the actions he has carried out on stream, the creator has honed a very controversial image.

Edited by Danyal Arabi