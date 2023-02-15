Top 5 biggest Twitch streamers in 2023

A highly dynamic streaming platform by nature, Twitch has enabled aspiring streamers to establish themselves in the world of content creation. Regardless of whether someone is a gamer, lifestyle streamer, vlogger, or anything in between, anybody can expeditiously rise to the upper echelons of Twitch fame if they possess the knack and potential to do so.

With the introduction of competition in the form of YouTube and Facebook Gaming, the industry has been surging forward at an unparalleled pace. Despite its new rivals, Twitch remains the leading platform for live-streaming content and has seen thousands of streamers go live daily.

There is no guaranteed formula for success on Twitch. Gamers used to dominate the top spots, but with the advent of variety and Just Chatting streams, it's anybody's game now.

The biggest content creators on Twitch have millions of followers and regularly draw in tens of thousands of viewers. Some of them have been in the industry for over a decade, while others are newcomers to the scene.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Rubius and other popular Twitch streamers with the most followers in 2023

5) xQc

Former professional Overwatch player, Félix "xQc" has established himself as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch in the past two years. The Canadian is known for his unique sense of humor and highly entertaining streams, which have helped him amass over 11.5 million followers and 69,996 subscribers.

The controversial figure plays a variety of games on stream, including League of Legends, Overwatch, GTA V, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant. He also hosts Just Chatting livestreams.

The former Dallas Fuel and Luminosity player has come a long way from his early days, which involved a lot of relationship drama, hot takes, GTA bans, and daily squad raids.

4) ibai

The first of three Spaniards on this list, Ibai initially made a name for himself as a caster, host, and play-by-play commentator covering League of Legends tournaments.

A former G2-sponsored content creator, Ibai was named the most influential social media influencer in Spain by Forbes in 2021. He streams special events and a variety of games apart from his IRL content.

Ibai currently holds the record for most concurrent viewers on a single stream, with 3.3 million viewers. The IBAI Twitch handle currently has 12.4 million followers and 38,156 subscribers.

The Spaniard is listed as the co-owner of KOI esports. Prior to the beginning of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage, KOI merged with popular esports organization Rogue.

3) Rubius

The most-subscribed YouTuber from Spain, Rubén "Rubius" has over 13.4 million followers and 15,288 subscribers on Twitch. The Spanish-Norwegian content creator is also a published author and was part of Time magazine's list of next-generation leaders in 2016.

The 'online conqueror' is a variety content creator, and his channel features gaming, IRL content, speedrunning, and even Pokémon Card openings.

Ruben joined YouTube as early as 2006 with the first iteration of his 'el rubius' channel. He eventually made the switch to Twitch in 2018, where he streams to this day.

2) auronplay

Raúl "AuronPlay" is the most popular Spanish streamer on Twitch, with over 14.5 million followers and 15,288 subscribers. Apart from his staple Just Chatting streams, he plays a variety of games like Minecraft, GTA V, and Fortnite.

The former comedian is currently ranked 11th in the most viewed Twitch streamers list, excluding companies, with 602,308 concurrent viewers at a time.

1) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" is the most popular livestreamer on Twitch, with over 18.5 million followers. The former HALO 3 pro became the face of livestreaming after his Fortnite streams propelled him to unparalleled fame.

The blue-haired content creator has been pivotal in helping blur the lines between content creation and mainstream entertainment.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes