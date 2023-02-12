Revisiting Ninja's 2022: Beef with Pokimane, "streaming everywhere," controversies, and more

Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" is one of the most well-known figures within the streaming industry and is extremely popular for his mastery over Epic Games' battle royale title, Fortnite. He rose to prominence in 2018 when his channel was regularly viewed by hundreds of thousands of fans.

In 2019, he shocked his fans by announcing a sudden platform switch to Microsoft's Mixer, which no longer exists. Tyler returned to livestreaming on Twitch in 2020 and continues to do so on a daily basis.

2022 was the year in which he made numerous headlines. His feud with Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" went viral on the internet at the onset of the year. Later that year, he stunned the community once again by announcing that he would be "streaming everywhere."

In this article, we will look back at Ninja's streaming career in 2022 and review some of the year's most memorable moments, as well as some relevant fan reactions.

Recapping Ninja's 2022

1) Ninja's beef with Pokimane: The former threatens to sue the latter

During a livestream on January 12, 2022, Pokimane's channel was 'hate-brigaded' by the now-permanently banned content creator Jidon "JiDion," who instructed his viewers to spam the phrase "L + Ratio."

After the latter was handed a 14-day suspension, Ninja sought to offer assistance by helping reduce the duration of Jidon's ban. Upon seeing this, Pokimane called Tyler out:

"Why Ninja would help someone evade a ban for harassing me? I have no idea! I genuinely don't know. Maybe to appease JiDion's viewers. But like, going as far as to text your Twitch rep..."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane has called out Ninja for his actions during the Jidion drama and him attempting to help Jidion "evade a ban for harassing her" Pokimane has called out Ninja for his actions during the Jidion drama and him attempting to help Jidion "evade a ban for harassing her" https://t.co/COsMgA8OXM

During the same broadcast, the OfflineTV co-founder revealed that she had received direct messages from Tyler, in which he stated:

"Hey, so I just want you to know. I swear on my grandfather's life, who just passed away, that I didn't text my Twitch rep. And you are making a big mistake."

On January 18, 2022, Pokimane shared a message that she had received from Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, in which the latter threatened to sue Imane for defamation. An excerpt from the direct message read:

"We are considering everything defamation of character at this point and are getting our legal team involved. You are spewing lies to tens of thousands of people. You know Twitch, you claim to know his rep, then you know from them that Tyler NEVER reached out to anyone, and AGAIN, just said that to stop the harassment in his chat from JiDion's viewers."

JiDion eventually apologized to Pokimane for his actions, bringing the streamer's drama to a close.

2) Ninja announces that he'll be "streaming everywhere"

The content creator had a rather unfortunate Fortnite game in September 2022, following which he vented his frustration. He then announced that he would be taking a break from livestreaming, stating that he was "done:"

"I'm done. In fact, honestly dude? I'm not even going to, I'm not even going to... I got to take a break from streaming dude. Or I'm gonna lose my f***king mind, bro!"

Tyler took to Twitter on September 19, to announce his return and revealed that would be streaming on multiple platforms at the same time:

"I'm going to be live everywhere! Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Patreon maybe. OnlyFans?

Ninja @Ninja Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST https://t.co/k2nt1BVUuN

3) Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, steps down as his manager

Jessica Blevins announced that she would be stepping down as the content creator's full-time manager on October 18, 2022. For further clarity, she shared a TwitLonger update, explaining that her decision had "no big story" and that she was ready for the "next chapter" of her life. An excerpt read:

"There is no big story here. I’m grateful to have had outlets want to do an interview about this decision, but there is nothing that happened or any juice behind this. I’m simply ready for my next chapter, whatever that may be."

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins I’ve been managing Tyler now for seven years, and it has been nothing short of amazing and hectic all at the (cont) twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss5gvm I’ve been managing Tyler now for seven years, and it has been nothing short of amazing and hectic all at the (cont) twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss5gvm

The update went viral in the streaming community and some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @JessicaBlevins Love you guys! Looking forward to seeing Tyler and Jess continue to trailblaze for years to come. Fantastic job @JessicaBlevins Love you guys! Looking forward to seeing Tyler and Jess continue to trailblaze for years to come. Fantastic job

Daniela Ali @manishie_ @JessicaBlevins This is such a graceful exit, and such an inspiration. Excited to see what you’ll do next! @JessicaBlevins This is such a graceful exit, and such an inspiration. Excited to see what you’ll do next!

XSET Jared @JaredFPS @JessicaBlevins You did one hell of a job! It’s been awesome seeing your journey from halo to now, it’s wild where you helped take his brand @JessicaBlevins You did one hell of a job! It’s been awesome seeing your journey from halo to now, it’s wild where you helped take his brand 🔥

4) Other controversies

In addition to Pokimane, Ninja also got into a feud with controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar." It all began when the latter accused the former of "stealing" his personalized flavor of energy supplement G FUEL, adding that they were "no longer friends."

Keemstar's tweet read:

Keemstar calls out the Twitch streamer over the G FUEL drama (Image via Sportskeeda)

To this day, Ninja continues to broadcast on his Twitch channel, which now boasts over 18.4 million followers. Besides Fortnite, the 29-year-old star has played 17 different games in 2022, with League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Final Fantasy XI Online, and Lost Ark being his top five most-played titles.

