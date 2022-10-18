"Simply ready for my next chapter" - Jessica Blevins steps down as Ninja's full-time manager

Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja's" wife, Jessica Blevins, released a public statement announcing that she is officially stepping down as the former's full-time manager.

She took to Twitter to share a TwitLonger post, stating that managing Ninja for seven years has been "nothing short of amazing and hectic." She added that there wasn't a major reason behind her decision to step down, and that she was "simply ready" for her next chapter.

An excerpt from the TwitLonger post read:

"There is no big story here. I’m grateful to have had outlets want to do an interview about this decision, but there is nothing that happened or any juice behind this. I’m simply ready for my next chapter, whatever that may be."

Team Ninja to manage the streamer as Jessica Blevins steps down

On October 18, Jessica Blevins shared a 416-word long TwitLonger statement, announcing that she would be stepping down as Tyler's full-time manager.

The address started with her mentioning how her journey with the Fortnite star began when the latter was still gaining viewers playing battle royale titles like H1Z1 and PUBG.

She mentioned that they are a team, with Ninja being the talent and Jessica Blevins being the business-related person:

"I’ve been managing Tyler now for seven years, and it has been nothing short of amazing and hectic all at the same time. 💜 My journey managing him started when we were dating and he was gaining more viewers playing battle royale games like H1Z1/PUBG, but still competing in halo. We were a two-man team (Tyler as the talent, and me as everything business-related)."

The address continued with her talking a bit about her experience working with Ninja and how she would "Google contracts" for major brands in the gaming space:

"My journey managing Tyler started with me googling contacts for major companies already in the gaming space that were sponsoring streamers (like hyperx, astro, GFuel, etc). I’d essentially write up a “gamer resume” on tyler listing out all of his halo placings, his accomplishments, and his viewers/social following. I’d then write up an in-depth email pitching why sponsoring Tyler would be beneficial. Little did I know how much my role would change, and that I wouldn’t have to “cold call” forever. I never thought we would have the business, brand, and success that we have today."

Jessica Blevins revealed how she developed Team Ninja, who manage various aspects of Tyler's online presence:

"As Tyler grew, my job continued to change, and I started wearing many different hats that I was definitely under qualified for-he needed a legal team looking over contracts, he needed agents, he needed a financial advisor, he needed YouTube editors, he needed a stream alert team, he needed an accountant that understood his job, he needed a PR team, he needed a Merch team, he needed a social team, and OH could I go on and on…This led me to scout an amazing team that we now refer to as Team Ninja."

During the concluding section of the post, Jessica Blevins mentioned that she would still be involved in "just a few aspects of the business":

Although I’m stepping away from full-time managing Tyler, I’ll still be involved in just a few aspects of the business (Merch being one). I’ve appreciated all of your love and support over the years. We truly never expected this life, and we are so grateful every day for each and every one of you who has supported us along this journey! I can’t wait to see Tyler and Team Ninja continue to do ground-breaking things!"

Gaming and streaming community react to Jessica's announcement

Several prominent streaming figures and internet personalities reacted to Jessica Blevins' update. 100 Thieves co-owner Jack "CouRage" shared a wholesome message, saying:

Alexiaraye commented that Jessica Blevins has "done an amazing job":

JaredFPS lauded Ninja's former manager and stated:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Aside from being Ninja's former manager, Jessica Blevins is also an accomplished Twitch streamer. She currently has 449,320 followers, and averaged 301 viewers in September 2022. She is primarily a Dead by Daylight and Just Chatting streamer.

