Watch: PUBG professional player TGLTN gets banned for a month for making animal noises in-game

Twitch streamer and professional PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds player James "TGLTN" was handed a one-month ban from the game after he made some animal noises in-game.

Fans were shocked when they found out that TGLTN was banned for a month. On May 13, the Twitch streamer clarified the situation by providing context for his recent suspension.

As soon as he began his livestream, he spoke about the situation. The streamer was baffled to see how he got banned for a month for making a harmless animal sound similar to that of an ape.

TGLTN talks about this ban from PUBG and provides context for it

The Australian content creator and professional gamer hosted a rather short livestream on May 13, and the main topic of discussion was his recent ban from the battle royale game.

The Soniqs (previously known as Susquehanna Soniqs) team member reviewed the clip that got him banned and was shocked to see why he was suspended from playing the game.

According to PUBG staff, James was banned for specific racist actions. As he watched the clip that got him banned, the Twitch streamer stated:

"How can it even be racist if I don't even know what the f***ing guy is. I don't even know what race the guy is. We're flipping the car, I'm pretending to be a monkey and it's racist? And I get a one-month ban?"

He played the clip to his fans and commented on the situation during his gameplay. After reviewing this snippet, the content creator mentioned:

"Like, this is all I did. This is literally the whole clip."

Timestamp: 00:03:44

The clip featured the pro gamer skillfully wiping off the enemy team while communicating with his team members. After killing an enemy player, TGLTN made noises that seemed similar to what an ape sounds like.

Once the clip came to an end, the Australian gamer expressed his surprise about the whole ordeal and added:

"I just can't believe that. Like, I can't believe they actually went through with that, with a one-month ban. What the f**k?

Fans in his chat room were not happy about the streamer's situation and suggested he dispute his ban to get his suspension duration reduced. At the time of writing this, the PUBG pro's account will get unbanned on June 11, 2022.

Reddit reacts to the pro gamer's ban

The reaction thread got a lot of traction on the game's official subreddit r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS as well as on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Fans on LSF failed to understand the reason for James' ban and questioned the game's developers' actions.

Fans present on the game's official subreddit stated that Bluepoint Games' priorities were misguided and provided their take on the situation.

TGLTN is a well-known FPS and BR gamer whose popularity on Twitch skyrocketed earlier this year. He has 239k followers and garners an average viewership of 3k fans per stream.

