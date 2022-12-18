Who is Ibai? Everything you need to know about the three-time Streamer of the Year award winner

Internet personality Ibai Llanos, popularly known as Ibai, is one of the most renowned Spanish content creators on Twitch. He is a former professional League of Legends shoutcaster and analyst who became a full-time streamer on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2020.

Although Ibai is best known for being a Just Chatting streamer, he has also played several popular games such as Minecraft, Among Us, Grand Theft Auto 5, Valorant, and Fall Guys on his livestreams. At the time of writing this article, Llanos' channel boasts 12,085,850 followers, making him the top Spanish-speaking streamer on Twitch.

The 27-year-old has collected numerous accolades throughout his career. He is the only person to have received the prestigious Streamer of the Year award three times in a row at the annual Esports Awards ceremony.

Everything you need to know about Ibai, the three-time Streamer of the Year award winner

The Spaniard began his career in 2014 when he began commentating on professional League of Legends games. Six years later, in 2020, Llanos signed with esports behemoth G2 Esports as a content creator. This is when the Bilbao native began hosting his signature events.

A year later, Ibai left G2 Esports to launch his own organization called the Finetwork KOI (later rebranded as KOI), with FC Barcelona's centre-back Gerard Piqué.

By this point, Ibai had become one of Spain's most popular streamers, and won his first Streamer of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2020.

Fast forward to 2022, Llanos was named Streamer of the Year for the third time. In his acceptance speech, the content creator expressed his delight at becoming the first person to win the flagship award three years in a row:

"It is the third in a row. I have both of them, there in the background, and the truth is that I couldn't be more proud. I think I am the first person to achieve this in the history of the Esports Awards."

2020

2021

2022



Tercer año consecutivo ganando el premio al streamer del año. No puedo estar más agradecido a todos los que nos apoyáis en cada cosa que hacemos.



La comunidad hispanohablante domina el mundo.

Llanos also expressed gratitude for making the Spanish-speaking community "one of the largest in the world:"

"Thank you very much to all the public and all the people who voted for me, and who make the Spanish-speaking community one of the largest in the world. If not, the largest in the world."

Ibai's most viral livestream

The Barcelona-based content creator is known for hosting major in-person events on his Twitch channel. One of his most-watched events was a boxing livestream called "La Velada del Año II."

The star-studded event pitted some of the most well-known influencers against one another in the boxing ring. This five-hour broadcast was Ibai's most successful on his channel, with over 2.5 million viewers tuning in.

It was during this event that fellow Spanish Twitch streamer El Rubius challenged French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc" to a boxing match, saying:

"I want to say one thing, if xQc wants to come, I'm in. Under one condition, none of us train for it."

In addition to Twitch, Llanos also has a massive presence on YouTube. He boasts more than 9.7 million subscribers on his primary channel.

His most popular YouTube video is titled, "The video you need to pass a selection or any important exam," which has attracted close to 26 million views and 2.2 million likes.

