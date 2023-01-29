"I f***king took it!" - Myth explains how he retrieved his Audi S5 after it was stolen

On January 28, YouTube Gaming streamer Ali "Myth" took to Twitter to reveal that his Audi S5 had been stolen. He sought the assistance of the community, asking them to notify him if anyone saw his car driving around Los Angeles:

Streamer's tweet on his car getting stolen (Image via Twitter)

The next day, the streamer announced that he had secured his car and shared a two-minute video detailing how he could retrieve it. While iterating the story, Ali recalled seeing his Audi coincidentally while driving back to his house.

He stated that police instructed him to notify officials whenever he discovered it and to refrain from acting alone. After waiting for a couple of hours, Myth decided to take his vehicle by himself and stated:

"I waited an hour. And then nobody came. Waited 20 more minutes. Nobody came. Called Will and I was like, 'Will, I found my f***king car! But I don't know what to do.' And so, we realized we had; so then I f***king took it!"

Myth provides details on how he was able to retrieve his stolen Audi S5 coincidentally

The Twitter video began with Myth stating that he was supposed to hike with his friends. When he went outside, he noticed his car was not parked in its usual spot.

He mentioned going to the police department and doing the paperwork for the stolen car. Ali elaborated:

"I go outside and the car is just not there. So I go to the police department, I submit a f***king... lost car or whatever the f**k you call it. The f***king theft claim or whatever. A report. Then I went to the dealership to see if they could ping the car. They tried that. They said they'd work with the police department, if anything pops up."

The former Twitch streamer stated that he was focused on the road, hoping to find his car somewhere. Myth then mentioned seeing his Audi S5 by chance and provided details, saying:

"Then as I am driving back home, like, I'm like, they day's over. It's done. GG, it's wraps, boom! I f***king see the car! And the police station was like, 'Yo! Call the police and you know... well, if you find it anywhere, like, call the police. Don't do anything. Call the police if you see it, you know, randomly.'"

After an hour of waiting, Myth called Will and said he was unsure what to do. This is when the Fortnite icon decided to retrieve his car and explained his reasoning:

"I was like, 'F**k it! I don't really like, I don't know, is it worth waiting to you know, what the cops say and having them go through an investigation with you know, these f***king kids or whoever maybe that f***king took the car. Maybe. Maybe not.'"

The video concluded with Myth saying that he would get a new set of keys for his Audi S5 and thoroughly search the vehicle to ensure that there were no Apple AirTags placed anywhere.

Fans react to the streamer's story

The streamer's update about him securing his car gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter:

doomscroller extraordinaire 🙃 @ReginaldPhilips @Myth_ From my understanding when something similar happened to a friend's bike, the reason they want you to go through the police to get it back when you see it yourself is to avoid any confrontation and escalation with the people who took it. Blah blah guns etc. Could go sideways @Myth_ From my understanding when something similar happened to a friend's bike, the reason they want you to go through the police to get it back when you see it yourself is to avoid any confrontation and escalation with the people who took it. Blah blah guns etc. Could go sideways

kittyplays @KittyPlays @Myth_ Put an AirTag in that thing ! @Myth_ Put an AirTag in that thing !

Dad @DadFeels @Myth_ I’d just take it to the dealer and swap it out with the exact same car to avoid any tampering. @Myth_ I’d just take it to the dealer and swap it out with the exact same car to avoid any tampering.

jack @jbickz @Myth_ Got the car back the same way you lost it @Myth_ Got the car back the same way you lost it https://t.co/MDSTYdU4rf

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Myth had his car stolen and by sheer chance happened to see the car later



so he stole it back



Myth had his car stolen and by sheer chance happened to see the car later so he stole it back https://t.co/EhyjR1OT3W

Myth is a 23-year-old internet personality who started his streaming career on Twitch in 2016. He switched platforms to YouTube Gaming in July 2022, and his channel has over 4.51 million subscribers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes