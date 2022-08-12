“Don’t get it twisted”- Myth reacts as xQc ditches Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 streamer tournament to gamble

YouTube Gaming streamer Ali "Myth" was left astounded upon noticing that Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" decided to ditch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 streamer tournament.

The first-person shooter event was hosted earlier today, during which YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" was supposed to go head-to-head against Felix's team. However, while Myth was setting up the game, he failed to receive any confirmation from Felix.

The former's audience in the chat room stated that the streamer was busy playing slots. After not receiving a response from Felix, the former Fortnite pro said:

"Don't get it twisted."

xQc fails to join Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 streamer tournament, and Myth provides his take on it

Myth hosted a three-hour stream earlier today and dedicated the entire broadcast to playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Here is the roster of streamers that participated in the event:

Team 1:

Valkyrae

Buddha

Masayoshi

Blaustoise

Symfuhny

Team 2:

FaZe Kalei

xQc

Sykkuno

G2 Dean

Jerma985

While Myth was setting up the players and helping them join the server, he wondered out loud as to when the former Overwatch pro would be joining. Fans present in his YouTube Gaming chat notified him that Felix was busy gambling on his Twitch channel.

One of the participants let Myth know what Felix's Twitch chat looked like:

"xQc's whole chat is 'Myth POV.'"

Myth burst out laughing and jestfully said:

"Dude, is he f***ing playing or not?! Just give me a yes or no so I can f***ing move on with my life!"

Several streamers on the call hoped that the Twitch star would join the tournament soon. However, a few minutes passed, and Myth noticed his viewers saying that fans on Felix's Twitch chat were getting timed out for typing "Myth POV."

(Timestamp: 00:48:00)

Ali sarcastically stated that Felix would join the tournament soon:

"Everyone is getting timed out for saying 'Myth POV?' Okay, so... Dude, I just need a yes or a no. Yeah, yeah, he's coming just after this. Gambling, man! Do not get f***ing twisted. Don't gamble!"

Myth continued:

"No, dude. If more people get it twisted, I'm not going to have anyone to f***ing play Call of Duty with!"

The content creator noted that xQc had just deposited $240,000 into his Stake gambling account and concluded that the latter would not be joining the tournament. Ali stated that he would balance out the team by filling in for Felix:

"Okay, he just deposited another 240 grand. Yeah, yeah, it's okay. He's not playing. It's fine. I'll fill in, and it should actually balance it out decently. Lowkey, I thought about this before the stream started. So, we're good. Yo, guys, I'll be filling in for X, so I think I should be able to..."

Fans react to xQc not joining Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 tournament

The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail saw more than 100 comments within a few hours of it being posted. Here are some of the most relevant fan comments:

All in all, fans did not appreciate xQc ditching the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 streamer tournament and stated that he should've at least given Myth a heads-up. Some also mentioned that the whole tournament was ruined as Myth had to fill in to play and could not spectate the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish