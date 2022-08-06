Valkyrae and Trainwreck are set to duke it out in $10k Black Ops 2 tournament

Streaming legends Rachel "Valkyrae," Felix "xQc," Trainwreck and many more are set to go head-to-head in a Call of Duty Black Ops 2 tournament for a grand prize of $10k.

Launched in 2012, Black Ops 2 still holds a special position in the gaming industry and is regarded as one of the most beloved and successful titles in the Call of Duty franchise.

In fact, due to its mass popularity, the classic title is home to numerous thrilling tournaments, some of which even got extremely heated due to cheating accusations. Now, following a prolonged wait, another Black Ops 2 tournament is on the horizon and is set to feature some high-profile streamers.

In that regard, YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae and Twitch streamer Trainwreck are all set to clash heads in the CoD Black Ops 2 tournament, with the prize money going to the charity of the winner's choice.

For more information regarding the tournament's participants, date, time and rules, read below.

Valkyrae vs Trainwreck: All you need to know about the CoD Black Ops 2 tournament

Black Ops tournament announcement (Image via Valkyrae Updates/Twitter)

The tournament will kick-start on August 4 at 6:00 pm PST/ 9:00 pm EST/ 2:00 am BST, and will be livestreamed on Valkyrae and Trainwreck's official streaming accounts. With Masayoshi, Symfuhny, Blau, and Buddha on her team, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer will try to take over the charge.

Black Ops tournament announcement (Image via Valkyrae Updates/Twitter)

However, that won't be easy as Trainwreck also has an impressive lineup featuring xQc, MoistCritikal, Kalei and Jerma helping him battle it out for the ultimate crown. With both team leaders boasting incredible rosters, it will be interesting to see who will prevail as the ultimate champion.

The rules are quite straightforward, with the victors being decided by the number of matches they win across three rounds.

Social media reacts to tournament news

Unsurprisingly, news surrounding the tournament went instantly viral following the announcement. Several fans and streamers chimed in to provide their take on the match and quickly began to speculate on MVPs.

Juggling between Jerma, xQc and Symfuhny, the majority of Twitter users seemed ecstatic about the ultimate showdown. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Valkyrae Updates/Twitter)

Fans reaction (Image via Valkyrae Updates/Twitter)

While Call of Duty Black Ops 2 has retained its popularity throughout the years, its competitive side is also gaining exposure. Bringing in more tournaments for CoD fans, the current participants will definitely provide a riveting contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far