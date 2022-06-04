The best Kilo 141 loadout in COD Mobile Season 5 2022

Ever since the Kilo 141 was released in COD Mobile, it has been a dominant force not just against other assault rifles, but nearly every other weapon that exists in the game. Players can use it to stomp out the competition in casual games or even carry their own team within Ranked matches, where weapons are more competitive.

In the past, the weapon was more buffed with minor tuning to help balance out the power potential. Even with recoil control and bullet spread, the Kilo 141 has remained one of the best assault rifles to center a loadout around in COD Mobile Season 5.

With the right attachments, the weapon will be the powerhouse that it is meant to be.

COD Mobile Season 5 - The best Kilo 141 loadout

The Kilo has a high fire rate and low recoil (Image via YouTube / CoD Morfin)

When using the Kilo 141, players should use attachments that compensate for stats that bring the weapon down, while also boosting what makes the rifle work so well. This build aims to do both and is a fantastic option for nearly any game mode within COD Mobile.

Best attachments on the Kilo 141 in Season 5 Tropic Vision:

Barrel: YKM Integral Suppressor Light

YKM Integral Suppressor Light Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Granulated Grip Tape Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: Extended Mag A

Barrel attachments are always some of the most important attachments on weapons, offering the largest changes. Depending on what players choose, weapons can change from close-quarter machines to long-range rifles.

In this case, the best bet is to use the YKM Integral Suppressor Light. While it may not offer up control stats like an OWC Marksman, the Kilo will receive more mobility and suppressed bullets without taking up any muzzle slot.

Next is the Rear Grip attachment. Unlike the barrel slot for the Kilo, this option should remain as generic as possible. The Granualted Grip Tape is the usual choice for nearly any assault rifle due to the simple stats that it offers. Bullet spread will simply decrease across the board, effectively making the weapon far more accurate.

Breaking away from the norm, using a No Stock option works well on the Kilo because of the base control the weapon already has. Kilo players will thrive in close to mid-range engagements that the YKM barrel will enhance even further. No Stock attachments give more mobility and more sprint-to-fire time for aggressive attacks.

Another generic attachment for this loadout is the OWC Laser - Tactical. Two major stats are boosted with this addition, including ADS speed and overall accuracy. With the Granulated Grip Tape, bullets will hit nearly every target with ease, and ranged fights will feel a bit easier, despite having fewer control slots.

The final aspect of the Kilo 141 loadout is the ammunition slot. The fire rate on the Kilo is high by default, and that means running out of ammo incredibly fast. Using the Extended Mag A is the best way to increase ammo capacity while retaining the mobility that players need with this weapon.

